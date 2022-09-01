Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to a report of tree limb falling on power lines. Police secured the area until the appropriate repair company could arrive.
———
Police located a male who possessed multiple warrants at an E. Cherry Street residence. The male was taken into custody.
———
Police and fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire at a S. Front Street establishment. Fire crews extinguished the flames. Police are investigating.
Sandy Township Police
Aug. 29
False alarm at the VA Clinic.
———
Officers received a report of a suspicious male outside a residence the prior evening. The property owner was concerned because the previous tenant has an active criminal arrest warrant.
———
False alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
———
DuBois Mall Security reported a female in a gold-colored SUV hit and damaged a sign in the mall parking lot.
———
Aug. 30, 2022
Treasure Lake Security reported a dirt bike has been riding on the Silver Woods golf course.
———
A 25-year-old DuBois man lost control of his vehicle on a Treasure Lake Road, causing it to hit and damage an electric pole. Minor injuries and severe damage reported.
———
Aug. 31
A driver was distracted while traveling on Shaffer Road and was then unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of him that was stopped in traffic. No injuries and minor damage reported.
———
A Hungry Hollow Road resident reported that he was not at home, but saw two unknown females with dogs on his door camera. The women appeared to be under the influence. The women were gone from the area upon officers arrival.
———
Officers received a report of a cow on Behringer Highway. The cow was gone upon officers arrival.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Aug. 8 on Market Street in Reade Township, Cambria County, a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Clayton N. Jacobs, 21, of Dysart was traveling north when he lost control on the roadway and traveled across the left side, striking a tree. Jacobs is to be charged with DUI alcohol. PSP was assisted on scene by Reade Township VFC.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 20 at 9:47 a.m. on Campbell Street in Philipsburg Borough, a report of a possible PFA violation was received by phone to PSP Rockview by a 27-year-old female victim.
———
On Aug. 25 at 11:44 a.m. on I99 near mile marker 66 in Patton Township, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Scott F. Davis, 40, of Philipsburg was traveling northbound. A 2016 Ford Explorer was parked, unoccupied, on the right shoulder. The Chevrolet was traveling in the right lane when it crossed the right fog line and hit the Ford. No injuries were reported.
———
On Aug. 12 at 4:10 p.m. on the 200-block of N. 10th Street in Philipsburg Borough, a wanted individual, James Dillen, 28, of Grassflat was found wrapped in plastic in a basement and in possession of methamphetamine.
———
On Aug. 13 at 2:14 a.m. on Morrisdale Allport Highway/Bass Lane in Morris Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop where the driver was arrested for DUI drug-related and possession of marijuana, gabapentin and oxycodone. A 30-year-old Altoona woman and a 32-year-old male of Brooklyn, N.Y. were arrested.
State Police at Ridgway
On Aug. 29 at 9:49 p.m. Clearfield Vol. Fire Co. responded to the scene of a vehicle fire. Upon extinguishing the fire, a fire marshal response was requested. On Aug. 30, an investigation was initiated to determine the cause and origin of the vehicle fire that destroyed a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500. The fire was determined to be incendiary. The total amount of loss is reported to be $20,000. The investigation continues.