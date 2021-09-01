Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Aug. 30 at 11:20 a.m., police received a report that a 15-year-old female student was arrested for disorderly conduct for her actions in Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School.
———
On Aug. 29 at 7:34 p.m. police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the Walmart parking lot on Supercenter Drive, 300 feet west of Row 7. A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Amy L. Morrison, 54, of Philipsburg, was attempting to turn right out of a park space and sideswiped a 2011 Toyota Sienna that was legally parked in a parking spot. The Silverado received no damage. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
———
On Aug. 31 at 7:35 p.m. police were summoned to the 1800-block of Daisy Street at the Clearfield Cricket Wireless store for a report of a disorderly female who had allegedly stolen a speaker. Ashlee Nicole Emigh, 33, of Clearfield, was located and housed in Clearfield County Jail on multiple provation violations. Charges of retail theft and disorderly conduct are forthcoming.
———
On Aug. 27 police were called to check the welfare of a male on Pifer Road who was slumped over behind the steering wheel of his vehicle. Officers made contact with Samual J. Graham Jr., 58, who stated he was sleeping. However, police found Graham to be extremely intoxicated. Graham was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and to be admitted to the emergency room.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 27, PSP responded to a domestic dispute between a 24-year-old male of Falls Creek and a 22-year-old female of DuBois on Third Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
———
A crime of theft by deception occurred when a suspect was hired in March 2020 by a 31-year-old female of Chestnut Grove Highway in Bloom Township. The suspect was paid a total of $3,360 and never completed the work.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Aug. 30 at 8:06 p.m. on West Mahoning Street/Sycamore Street in Punxsutawney Borough, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2002 Chervrolet Trail Blazer for a summary traffic violation. The operator, a 39-year-old male of Mahaffey, had active arrest warrants out of Clearfield County and appeared to be under the influence of and in possession of a controlled substance. The female passenger, a 24-year-old Mahaffey woman, also had active arrest warrants out of Jefferson County. Both were taken into custody and lodged in the respective county jails. Charges are pending.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 30 at 11:11 a.m. on I80 East in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, PSP initiated a traffic stop. Investigation revealed the operator was in possession of 3.5 ounces of marijuana. The operator was processed and released.
———
On Aug. 14 at 1:38 a.m., PSP conducted a traffic stop on a Pontiac Grand Prix on Askey Road/West Sycamore Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Upon further investigation, drug paraphernalia was located inside the vehicle operated by a 23-year-old female of Altoona.
Sandy Township Police
Aug. 29
Pilot employees reported there was a suspicious man attempting to collect money from customers and was carrying a sign stating he wanted to go to Colorado through Chicago. Officers located the man and had him leave the property without incident.
———
A 55-year-old DuBois woman reported that while driving down Maple Avenue near Oklahoma Salem Road a pickup truck pulled out in front of her and hit her Prius then continued driving. There was no damage done to her vehicle and no injuries reported.
Aug. 30
False alarm at ABCS.
———
A tractor trailer backed into another truck at Danone. Moderate damage and no injuries reported.
———
Officers responded to a 911 hang up call on Spafford Road. The call was accidental.
———
Officers were called to a reported assault at Pilot. Upon arrival officers found the woman who reported that her traveling companion hit her on the arm. Upon speaking with the truck driver, he denied anything physical, and said she called because she didn’t like that all he wanted to do was play with his X-Box on his day off. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
DuBois Mall Security reported finding a black lab in the mall parking lot. Upon officers’ arrival, the dog had been returned to its owner.
———
Officers received a report of two suspicious vehicles in the Wasson School parking lot. Officers found the vehicles and determined it not to be any nefarious activity.