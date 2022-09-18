State Police at Clearfield
On June 17 at 1 p.m. on Quehanna Highway in Karthaus Township, PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault of a 57-year-old female inmate that she reported happened to her in 2020 at another facility.
———
On Sept. 15 at 9:28 a.m. on the 2100-block of Viola Pike in Gulich Township, a 43-year-old Smithmill man reported that in unknown individual attempted to open an unemployment account with his information. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Sept. 15 at 11:10 a.m. on state Route 53/Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, a 2014 Ford Escape driven by Mary A. Condo, 76, of Morrisdale was traveling west in the Dollar General traffic way located at 4145 Morrisdale Allport Highway, accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal. As a result, Condo struck a pole and obtained heavy front-end damage that was disabling. There were no injuries.
———
On Sept. 15 at 12:49 a.m. on state Route 53/Troy Hawk Run Highway in Morris Township south of Powel Street, a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Kara M. Kephart, 33, of Morrisdale, was traveling north approaching a construction zone. A 2008 Mercedes-Benz E50 driven by Kelly J. Lidgett, 42, of Munson and a 2002 Subaru Outback driven by Jane B. Tornatore, 76, of Morrisdale were both stopped by a flagger at the beginning of the construction zone. Due to Kephart being distracted, she failed too top and collided into the rear of the Mercedes, which was pushed forward into the rear of the Subaru. All drivers were wearing seat belts. Lidgett was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Bennetts Valley Ambulance for treatment of injuries.
State Police at DuBois
On Sept. 17 at 1:42 a.m. on Old DuBois Road/Rockton Road in Union Township, PSP responded to the area of Laurel Ridge Road where a 20-year-old male of DuBOis was cited for underage drinking.
———
On Sept. 15 at 9:17 a.m. on I80 eastbound near mile marker 106.2, a 2014 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Eric L. Williams, 53, of Detroit, Mich. and a 2020 Peterbilt 389 driven by James A. Layman, 52, of Ruffs Dale, Pa. were traveling within a construction zone when the Freightliner began swerving within the right travel lane and began to encroach the left lane. The Freightliner then struck the back right tire/wheel of the Peterbilt’s trailer, causing damage. Both drivers initially pulled over at the south berm of I80, but Layman then fled the scene prior to exchanging information and police arrival. Layman and his truck were later located near the I80 eastbound exit 120 and pulled over based on the vehicle description. He was determined to be DUI of alcohol while operating the truck.
———
On Sept. 7 at 8:42 p.m. on state Route 255/Bennetts Valley Highway north of Woodward Road, a 2018 Chevrolet Trax driven by Angel L. MdConnell, 28, of DuBois became distracted by her cell phone and exited the roadway at the west berm, traveled about 60 feet and struck an embankment with the front end and then struck a PennDOT road sign and utility pole with its passenger side. Peddicord and her passenger, Tiffany L. Peddicord, 36, of DuBois sustained injuries and were transported by Bennetts Valley Ambulance and Amserv Ltd. to Penn Highlands DuBois. PSP were assisted by Penfield VFC, North Point VFC and DUSAN EMS.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. on Mill Street in Rush Township, Centre County, PSP responded to a report of a stolen vehicle owned by a 47-year-old Munson male. Investigation continues.
———
On Sept. 16 at 10:13 a.m. on N. Front Street in Philipsburg, Clearfield County, PSP investigated an incident of harassment involving a 51-year-old Philipsburg male and a 42-year-old female of Philipsburg, Charges pending at District Court 49-3-03.
———
On Sept. 16 at 8:44 a.m. on N. Front Street/E. Locust Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, PSP investigated an incident of disorderly conduct involving a 51-year-old male suspect of Philipsburg and a 42-year-old female of Philipsburg. Charges are pending at District Court 49-3-03,