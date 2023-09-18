Clearfield Regional Police
On Sept. 17 around 10:57 p.m. on the 200 block of Spruce Street, police were dispatched for an individual walking on a roof. Police arrived and determined the noise was coming from inside an apartment building. Contact was made with a known male and it was determined a TV stand broke and the male was attempting repairs
On Sept. 15 at 7:35 p.m. on SR 879 near Wolf Run light, police were dispatched for a female who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Police arrived and spoke with the female who indicated she was suffering from a medical emergency. Clearfield EMS was requested to evaluate the female. After evaluation, it was determined that the female was heavily under the influence of alcohol and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for further evaluation.
On Sept. 15 at 8:18 p.m. on SR 879/River Road in Lawrence Township near Alliance Church, a 1993 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Kevin J. Shaffer, 60, of Clearfield was traveling east and due to improper driving actions, was unable to properly control the vehicle and struck the rear of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Terrence Caruso, 73, of Penfield. Citations to be filed against Shaffer.
On Sept. 15 at 3:09 p.m. on the 400 block of Lewis Road in Glen Richey, police conducted a warrant service on Cassidy Bowman, 28, who was wanted through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office and through Centre County for failure to appear and endangering the welfare of children. Police took custody of Bowman who was transported to Clearfield County Jail. At the jail, Bowman was found to have hidden and smuggled 15 alprazolam pills into the jail on her person. Charges have been filed.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sept. 15 at 8:29 p.m. on Doe Alley south of Church Street in Mahaffey Borough, a hit and rush crash occurred. A Mitsubishi Outlander was believed to be traveling north when it left the roadway onto property on the 600 block of Main Street. There was no property damage. Debris from the vehicle was left at the scene, but the driver did not make a report of the crash and fled the scene. The vehicle is believed to a be a blue Mitsubishi Outlander missing a front passenger side wheel well liner. Anyone with information should contact PSP.