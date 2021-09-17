Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Monday at 2:30 a.m. police were dispatched to Long John Silvers for a report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. Police made contact with the suspect, Guage McGuire, 29, of State College, who was found inside his vehicle with its motor running. He was allegedly under the influence of several controlled substances. He was arrested and found with suspected heroin. The vehicle was then searched, and police found suspected marijuana and mushrooms. McGuire was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw and his vehicle was towed from the parking lot. Charges are pending lab test results.
On Sept. 9 at 5 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence along Village Road for a domestic incident in progress. Upon arrival police spoke to the victim and were informed that Christopher Oswalt, 34, of Clearfield had fled the scene on foot. The victim had bruises and markings caused by Oswalt during the incident. Police discovered Oswalt had allegedly destroyed several items in the home that belonged to the victim. Charges were filed against Oswalt.
Monday, at 2:30 a.m. police received a report of an assault in the area of Clark and Wrigley streets. The suspect, Halee Dixon, 23, of Clearfield had struck a 24-year-old male in the face multiple times, broke off the rearview mirror of his vehicle and smashed the windshield of his vehicle with a pair of hedge clippers. Charges were filed, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
State police received information about suspected child abuse involving a 4-year-old male victim in Reynoldsville, Jefferson County. The investigation continues.
Wednesday at 11:20 a.m. state police responded to a Falls Creek (Jefferson County) residence for an attempted suicide involving a 15-year-old female. She was found in the bathroom with several cuts to her wrist, arm and neck area. First aid was administered until EMS arrived. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Wednesday at 5:37 p.m. James Mellon, 79, of Punxsutawney was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado east on Sportsman’s Dam in Winslow Township, Jefferson County when he failed to negotiate a left curve. His vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guide rail. Mellon was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries in the crash. The vehicle was disabled and towed from the scene. Mellon was cited for roadways laned for traffic.
Monday at 10:24 p.m. Eugene Deible, 71, of Reynoldsville was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop on Main Street in Reynoldsville, Jefferson County. Charges are pending.
Police responded to a domestic incident on Stevenson Hill Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Toby Whaling, 28, and Alaxandria Shugar, 26, both of Falls Creek were cited for harassment.
DuBois City Police
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Rockview
