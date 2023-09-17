State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 13 at 7:26 p.m. on Old Turnpike Road in Morris Township, Megan Butler, 31, of Clearfield and Shawn Klinger, 30, of Clearfield were cited for trespassing on a 37-year-old Allport female’s property. Non traffic citations were filed in District Court.
———
On Sept. 13 at 8:45 p.m. at Hometown Market in Chester Hill Borough, Vanessa Michele Dillon, 35, of Philipsburg, took possession of and carried away six mum flowers and one pumpkin with paying the full retail value of $95.88. She was charged with retail theft.
———
On Sept. 14 at 9:05 p.m. on Ashland Road in Decatur Township, PSP responded to a hit and run crash. It was determined that an unknown vehicle was traveling south when it left the roadway, hit a drainage ditch, can damaged a mail box. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
———
On Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Main Street in Coalport Borough, PSP received information that Bradley O’Donnell, 31, of Flinton/Coalport was in the area and had active warrants out of Clearfield County. Troopers made contact with O’Donnell and a known female who also had arrest warrants. During the interaction with troopers, O’Donnell provided a false identification. His identity was confirmed and he was lodged in Clearfield County Jail on previous warrants. A criminal complaint was filed through District Court with providing false identification to law enforcement. Case is pending.
State Police at DuBois
On Sept. 16 at 7:10 a.m. on SR 255/Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, a 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by Danielle K. Rolley, 19, of Saint Marys was traveling south negotiating a slight left curve when the traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, traveled about 50 feet and struck a small tree in the ditch. There were no injuries.
———
On Sept. 5 at 12:20 a.m. on Bee Line Highway/Coral Reef Road in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2011 Jaguar E-type driven by Erik Lathrop, 38, of Reynoldsville. Lathrop was taken into custody for suspected DUI and transrported for a DRE evaluation. Lathrop was later released because he was unfound to not be impaired at the time of the evaluation. No charges are pending.
———
Between July 31 and Aug. 28 an 85-year-old Luthersburg female on the 2600 block of Helvetia Road in Brady Township reported fraudulent charges on her debit card to PSP. All of the charges were purchases from Amazon. The victim reported the fraudulent activity to her bank and canceled her debit card. PSP and First Commonwealth Bank are investigating the fraudulent charges.
———
On Sept. 13 at 4:10 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 108.3 a 2021 Ford Explorer driven by Austin M. Roach, 26, of Erie was traveling in the left lane when a deer entered the roadway directly into the path of the Ford. The driver was unable to avoid the deer and struck it. No injuries.
———
PSP DuBois received an investigation request through the Megan’s Law Unit. It was established that between Aug. 20 and Sept. 13 on the 200 block of Platt Road in Sandy Township, Christian Rhodes, 50, of Brockway was out of compliance with Megan’s Law Requirements. Charges are pending.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sept. 4 at 12:34 p.m. on U.S. 219/Burnside McGee Highway in Burnside Township, a 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by a 17-year-old male of Dixonville lost control and hit the embankment on the right side of the roadway, continued along the embankment and struck a stone wall before crossing the roadway and going down an embankment. His 66-year-old male passenger of Commodore was not injured.