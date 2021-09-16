Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
A crash occurred on Sept. 13 at 10:48 a.m. on Tipple Road east of SR 879 in Karthaus Township. A 2004 Ford F350 driven by Douglas C. Margush, 53, of Stewartstown was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway on the left hand side and struck a culvert and overturned. Margush was wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead on scene by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder. Assisting PSP were members of Karthaus VFC and EMS, Pine Glen VFC, Morris Township VFC, and Moshannon Valley EMS.
———
A crash occurred on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. on Lumber City Highway near Farm Road in Ferguson Township. Joshua J. Rishel, 30, of Clearfield, was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson Road Glide when he failed to negotiate a left curve the exited the roadway on the north berm. He lost control of the vehicle in the gravel and struck a guide rail, went down an embankment into a wooded area and came to a final rest. Rishel was transported to UPMC Altoona via Rescue Hose & Ladder ambulance service to be treated for injury of unknown severity.
———
On Sept. 11 on the 200-block of Oak Ridge Road in Jordan Township, Larry Ricketts, 48, of Coalport allegedly assaulted two family members, an 18-year-old male of Irvona and a 44-year-old female of Irvona. Ricketts was charged with simple assault and placed in Clearfield County Jail.
———
A crash occurred on Sept. 14 at 4:37 a.m. on Belsena Road/SR453 west of Elm Street in Bigler Township. Nicholas T. Frank, 30, of Ramey, was driving a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta when he struck a tree that fell on the road as he was traveling north. No injuries were reported. PSP were assisted by Madera VFC.
———
Glen Travis Eason, 58, of Osceola Mills, was charged with trespassing after a 65-year-old Osceola Mills man told Eason multiple times to leave the property at Elizabeth Street in Osceola Mills. Eason did not comply and remained on the property for approximately 10 minutes after being told to leave.
———
James Allen Rumberberger, 65, of Osceola Mills, was charged with harassment after driving onto a 58-year-old Osceola Mills’ man’s yard on Elizabeth Street in Osceola Mills and repeatedly yelled at the victim.
———
A 36-year-old Flinton man was stopped by PSP during a traffic stop on McAteer Street/Hannah Street in Houtzdale Borough on Sept. 5 at 11:17 a.m. The male was found to have active warrants, was taken into custody, searched and found to have suspected heroin/fentanyl in his wallet. Permission to search the vehicle was granted which resulted in finding drug paraphernalia. He was transported to Clearfield County Jail. Charges to be filed through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On Sept. 12 at 5:38 p.m. it was reported that a domestic incident had occurred in Jefferson County which carried over to Baughman Lane in Graham Township, Clearfield County. Jade Brennan, 32, of Falls Creek was identified and charges were prepared and a warrant issued for his arrest.
———
Courtney Dawn Wolford, 26, of New Bethlehem, was charged with harassment/physical contact after an incident on Sept. 10 at 8:43 p.m. on the 1400-block of Walton Street in Decatur Township. Wolford allegedly harassed, annoyed or alarmed a 19-year-old Philipsburg female, by allegedly shoving the victim and submitting her to unwanted physical contact.
———
Rachel Stiles, 19, of Philipsburg, was charged for harassment/physical contact after an incident on Sept. 10 at 8:43 p.m. on the 1400-block of Walton Street in Decatur Township after she allegedly shoved a 26-year-old New Bethlehem woman and tackled her to the ground.
———
Kathryn Ann Carson, 67, of Philipsburg, was charged with retail theft after an incident on Sept. 12 at 3:26 p.m. on the 1000-block of N. Front Street in Decatur Township. Carson allegedly took a purse from Goodwill.
———
Joseph Michael Obringer, 33, of Winburne, was charged with harassment/physical contact after an incident on W. Side Street in Cooper Township on Sept. 11 at 11:45 a.m. after he allegedly attempted to head butt a 51-year-old Winburne man.
———
Michael Roy English, 51, of Winburne, was charged with harassment/physical contact after an incident on W. Side Street in Cooper Township on Sept. 11 at 11:45 a.m. after he allegedly shoved a 33-year-old Winburne man and caused him to fall down.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Sept. 5 at 8:52 p.m. PSP charged Brian Keith Andrus, 47, of Fallentimber, with disorderly conduct hazardous/physical. Police say Andrus did cause a public inconvenience and created a risk by reporting a potential PFA violation and had two troopers respond to his residence on Apple Street in Fallentimber, Reade Township, Cambria County to investigate — but was not there. When contacted by dispatchers, Andrus allegedly lied and said he was outside his residence waiting for police. These actions caused troopers to be tied up and not available for other calls for help by the public. Police were on scene a total of 37 minutes.
———
PSP are investigating a burglary at Oshell Road/Frye Road in White Township, Cambria County, with tools, men’s clothing items and various pots and pans missing from the residence. The victim is a 66-year-old Port Trevorton male. The incident occurred between Oct. 1, 2020 and Aug. 1, 2021
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
PSP are investigating a commercial burglary at 100 Loch Lomond Rd. in Rush Township, Centre County. Between Sept. 13-14, a suspect made forcible entry into the concession stand at the Philipsburg-Osceola Memorial Field and stole approximately $40 in chage from a donation box. Investigation is ongoing.
———
A crash occurred on Sept. 14 at 4:13 p.m. when a 2003 Lincoln Continental driven by Anthony Dunn, 47, of Bellefonte attempted to leave the UniMart located at 144 Mill St. in Milesburg Borough, Centre County, when he backed out of a parking stall and hit a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tyler M. Bryan, 30, of Snow Shoe. There were no injuries.