Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a call on George Street regarding a fuel spill. Upon arrival, the driver of the vehicle was found to have left the scene. Investigation continues.
———
Police assisted Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office with a warrant service.
———
Police responded to a call on Swoope Street regarding theft. Investigation continues.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 9 at 3:57 a.m. on I80 eastbound in Boggs Township, Centre County, a three-vehicle crash occurred. Those involved were Kenneth M. Billotte, 77, of Morrisdale, William L. Johnston,, 61, of Troutville, Gilberto Lopez Brito, 46, of Miami, Fl. and his passenger, David Perez Perez, 39, of Opa Locka, Fla. Billotte was not injured. Johnston, Lopez Brito and Perez Perez were all transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Bellefonte EMS for suspected minor injuires. Additional details about the crash were not available.