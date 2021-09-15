Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report

Curwensville Borough

Police responded to a call on George Street regarding a fuel spill. Upon arrival, the driver of the vehicle was found to have left the scene. Investigation continues.

———

Police assisted Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office with a warrant service.

———

Police responded to a call on Swoope Street regarding theft. Investigation continues.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On Sept. 9 at 3:57 a.m. on I80 eastbound in Boggs Township, Centre County, a three-vehicle crash occurred. Those involved were Kenneth M. Billotte, 77, of Morrisdale, William L. Johnston,, 61, of Troutville, Gilberto Lopez Brito, 46, of Miami, Fl. and his passenger, David Perez Perez, 39, of Opa Locka, Fla. Billotte was not injured. Johnston, Lopez Brito and Perez Perez were all transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Bellefonte EMS for suspected minor injuires. Additional details about the crash were not available.

