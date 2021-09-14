Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
A three-vehicle crash occurred on Sept. 9 at 9:24 p.m. on I80 eastbound in Bradford Township. A 2002 Dodge Durango driven by William B. Picard, 54, of Woodland, a 2022 Ford Econoline E450 driven by Georgiana Webster, 49, of Mobile, Ala., and a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by William A. Webster, 47, of Mobile, Ala., were all traveling eastbound on I80 when the Ford and Chevrolet pulled into and parked in a coned-off section of roadway, which consisted of the eastbound mile marker 123 exit ramp. Picard attempted to exit the highway through the coned-off exit ramp upon seeing the other vehicles in the ramp. In doing so, the Dodge Durango impacted the rear of the Ford, which forced the Ford into the rear of the Chevrolet. There were no injuries.
———
PSP is investigating an identity theft that occurrred on Sept. 9 on Edwards Street in Chester Hill Borough. Unknown persons opened a mortgage and credit card account in a 58-year-old Philipsburg female’s name. It is believed that the person did not receive any money as this was caught by the victim and the bank. The investigation continues.
———
Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 23, an unknown person removed narcotics from the Allegeheny Spay & Neuter Clinic, 1380 Shawville Hwy. in Woodland. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield.
———
Leonard Joseph Mickey, 54, of Houtzdale, was charged by PSP Clearfield on Sept. 12 at 7:47 p.m. on the 100-block of Penn Street in Woodward Township with disorderly conduct-unreasonable noise after an incident occurred with a 56-year-old Houtzdale male.
———
Nathaniel Lloyd Toner, 36, of Houtzdale, was charged by PSP with harassment/acts to annoy after he allegedly placed dog feces on a 52-year-old Houtzdale woman’s driveway on the 1000-block of Hannah Street in Houtzdale on Sept. 12.
———
On Sept. 4 at 8:33 p.m., PSP responded to Back Street in Covington Township for the report of damaged mailboxes. Upon arrival, both victims were spoken to and related there was a large group of side-by-sides riding up and down the road. They believed one of them were responsible for running over their mailboxes. The victims were a 59-year-old female and 63-year-old female, both of Frenchville.
———
On Sept. 1 at 5:55 p.m. PSP discovered that Mona Dillen, 48, of Hawk Run was in possession of drug paraphernalia during a police incident at 6th Street and Telcott Street in Morris Township.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.