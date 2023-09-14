State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 16 at 5:07 a.m. PSP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing several traffic violations. The occupant was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Investigation continues.
On Aug. 23 at 12 a.m. on Firehouse Road in Cooper Township, PSP was contacted to investigate a report of an internet scam using SnapChat. A $600 Apple gift card and $600 Paypal transfer occurred involving a 20-year-old Drifting male victim and a 19-year-old female Morrisdale victim.
On Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. on the 1600 block of Allport Cutoff in Graham Township, a six-year-old juvenile female was sexually assaulted by a known 73-year-old male while she was visiting at his residence. Investigation continues.
On Sept. 2 at 9:43 p.m. on Fairview Road in Decatur Township, a vehicle was traveling west with the operator struck two mailboxes off of the north berm. After impact, the operator fled the scene in an unknown direction. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
On Sept. 4 at 2:14 a.m. on Washington Avenue/Bailey Settlement Highway in Lawrence Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, Tonya Swanson, 29, of Frenchville was found to be DUI of drugs. Charges are pending blood results.
On Sept. 9 at 4:10 p.m. on the 300 block of Brisbin Street in Houtzdale Borough, PSP responded for disturbance between neighbors. Daniel Passmore, 28, of Houtzdale and Megan Horton, 30, of Houtzdale, were cited with harassment as a result.
On Sept. 9 at 4:52 p.m. on the 400 block of Condon Road in Knox Township, an unknown person removed a large amount of tools from a garage. Investigation continues.
On Sept. 9 at 6:19 p.m. on the 300 block of Brisbin Street in Houtzdale Borough, PSP responded for a disturbance. It was learned that Michael Askey, 39, of Houtzdale drove to the residence intoxicated and then yelled and screamed at the victims’ residence wanting to fight him. Askey was taken into custody and later released.
On Sept. 12 at 9:44 p.m. on SR 729/Tyrone Pike in Beccaria Township, a 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by a 17-year-old female of Port Trevorton was traveling too fast for rainy conditions, lost control, struck the guide rail off of the west berm, traveled across both lanes of traffic and impacted the guard rail. The crash occurred on a small bridge. The driver was transported to UPMC Altoona by Madera Volunteer Ambulance Service. PSP were also assisted on scene by Ramey Volunteer Fire Dept.
On Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. on Valley Road/Spring Valley Road in Boggs Township, a known person was driving on Old Route 322 and struck a mailbox. The person then hit an embankment where contact was made with the driver. It was discovered that the drive was DUI of alcohol.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 14 at 9:24 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound in Snow Shoe Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2008 Nissan. Ethan Urbanik, 28, of Snow Shoe was found to be DUI of drugs.
On Sept. 12 at 9:09 p.m. on Barry Street in Rush Township, PSP responded to a complaint of a domestic violence dispute. It was revealed a 49-year-old Sandy Ridge male subsequently struck a 29-year-old Osceola Mills female on the right side of her mouth while attempting to deprive her of her cell phone. The female then struck the male once on his back and twice on the side of his head with her right hand. Non traffic citations were filed on both parties for harassment. PSP investigating.
On Aug. 12 at 6:01 p.m. on the 200 block of East Maple Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP responded to a report of a physical altercation against a 40-year-old Philipsburg male victim. A harassment citation was issued to Melissa Ostrom, 33, of Morrisdale as the result of the investigation.