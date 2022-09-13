On Sept. 2, police were notified by CNB Bank that a theft had occurred at a residence on the 100-block of Rocky Lane in Olanta that the bank had just purchased in a sheriffs sale. The previous occupant of the residence, Lesley Dixon-Wilt, 36, of Olanta was evicted from the residence by the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. Upon the course of investigation, it was discovered that Dixon-Wilt returned to the residence after being trespassed and then broke into the residence and allegedly stole numerous items. A warrant has been issued for Dixon-Wilt.
Police were dispatched to Lawrence Park Village for the report of a domestic incident on Sept. 9. Upon arrival, police made contact with Chris J. Hairston who became disorderly after being advised several times to desist. Police attempted to take Hairston into custody to which he resisted arrest. Once in custody, he continued to yell obscenities. He also shoved an officer while handcuffed. He was transported to Clearfield County Jail. Charges are pending.
On Aug. 16 at 4:15 p.m. on Flat Rock Road/E. Mountain Road in Worth Township, Centre County, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Subaru Outback and the operator, a 30-year-old Philipsburg male, was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and unprescribed adderall pills.