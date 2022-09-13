Lawrence Township Police

On Sept. 2, police were notified by CNB Bank that a theft had occurred at a residence on the 100-block of Rocky Lane in Olanta that the bank had just purchased in a sheriffs sale. The previous occupant of the residence, Lesley Dixon-Wilt, 36, of Olanta was evicted from the residence by the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. Upon the course of investigation, it was discovered that Dixon-Wilt returned to the residence after being trespassed and then broke into the residence and allegedly stole numerous items. A warrant has been issued for Dixon-Wilt.

