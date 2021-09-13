Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Police were dispatched to a domestic violence incident at a residence on Bailey Settlement Highway on Sept. 9 at 4:30 a.m. Contact was made with the victim and recent signs of physical injury were apparent. it was learned the female victim had been physically assaulted over several days prior and including the evening that police were notified. Cameron Wisor, 25, was taken into custody and charged with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and other related charges. The incident is pending a preliminary hearing to be set.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sept. 10 at 5:15 p.m. on First Avenue in Burnside Borough, Clearfield County, PSP investigated an identity theft. An unknown individual attempted to file for unemployment using the 44-year-old Cherry Tree female victim’s identity. The investigation continues.
State Police at Rockview
No report.