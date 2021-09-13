Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

Police were dispatched to a domestic violence incident at a residence on Bailey Settlement Highway on Sept. 9 at 4:30 a.m. Contact was made with the victim and recent signs of physical injury were apparent. it was learned the female victim had been physically assaulted over several days prior and including the evening that police were notified. Cameron Wisor, 25, was taken into custody and charged with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and other related charges. The incident is pending a preliminary hearing to be set.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

On Sept. 10 at 5:15 p.m. on First Avenue in Burnside Borough, Clearfield County, PSP investigated an identity theft. An unknown individual attempted to file for unemployment using the 44-year-old Cherry Tree female victim’s identity. The investigation continues.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

