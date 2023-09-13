Clearfield Regional Police
On Sept. 9 at 7:39 p.m. on Scale House Lane, police investigated an incident of disorderly conduct. Officers were responding to a call at Red Roof Inn an stopped in the area of Scale House Lane where an unknown female was observed walking on Clearfield Curwensville Highway with no shoes and was crating a traffic hazard. Officers made contact with the female who was under the influence of alcohol. She told officers she got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend and she made him stop the vehicle and she exited and started walking. Citations were filed.
———
On Sept. 9 on the 100 block of Gulich Avenue in Clearfield Borough police along with the Clearfield Vol. Fire Co. for a vehicle that had struck a house. Police arrived and found that the vehicle was parked at a residence and the vehicle had a malfunction causing the unoccupied truck to become mobile. The truck came down an inclined driveway, crossing Gulich Avenue and striking the rear of a residence. Police report that the homeowner was home at the time of impact but was not injured. There was extensive structural damage to the residence.
———
On Sept. 8 at 11:32 a.m., police received information that a wanted person, Chad Butler, 40, was to be at an address along E. Cherry Street. Butler was to have an active arrest warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office. Butler was found asleep on a living room sofa and was taken into custody. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to Clearfield County Jail and charges are pending.
———
On Sept. 8 at 3:15 p.m. on Moose Street in Lawrence Township, police located Heather Rubly, 47, walking. Rubly was found to have an active arrest warrant through the sheriff’s office. Rubly was placed under arrest and found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine. She was transported to CCJ and charges are pending.
———
On Sept. 9 at 2:03 p.m. on Clark Street/Wrigley Street, police conducted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, Brady C. Peters, 21, was found to be operating the vehicle under a suspended drivers license –DUI related. Charges have been filed.
———
On Sept. 8 at 4:02 p.m. on S. Third Street, police conducted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, Brady C. Peters, 21, was found to be operating the vehicle under a suspended drivers license –DUI related. Charges have been filed.
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 14 a male victim reported he was sexually assaulted by two detainees while being transported to the Moshannon Valley Processing Center.
———
On Aug. 22 a female was suspected to be giving her child a double dose of Tylenol. The child is three months premature. The mother was also alleged to be leaving her children alone in the house. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Aug. 31 PSP investigated a Child Line report of suspected child abuse. The incident was investigated and determined to be unfounded.
———
On Aug. 26 at 12:20 a.m. on US 322/Hilltop Road in Boggs Township, a traffic stop was conducted and the passenger proceeded to flee from the vehicle prior to initial contact. The passenger’s identiity, a 37-year-old Osceola Mills woman, was obtained. Investigation continues.
———
Between Aug. 28 and Aug. 30 on the 100 block of Pelton Drive in Graham Township, an incident of alleged child abuse was reported to PSP Clearfield. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Aug. 31 at 9:07 p.m. on Kylertown Drifting Highway in Cooper Township, a report of a stolen purse was investigated by PSp. As a result of the items being located with a family member, the investigation was discontinued.
———
On Sept. 1 at 8:22 a.m. on Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township, PSP responded to a domestic dispute between a 38-year-old male and a 48-year-old female, both of Curwensville. Charges filed.
———
On Sept. 1 at 8:51 a.m. on U.S. Route 322/Clearfield Woodland Highway in Bradford Township west of Patty Cake Lane, a 2011 Ford Escape driven by Gregory S. Emigh, 48, of Morrisdale and a 2013 Ford F150 driven by KodyS. Mayhew, 28, of Clearfield were both traveling east near Barrett Road. The F150 was traveling in the left lane and the Escape was traveling in the right lane. The truck attempted to pass the Escape, but the Escape sped up and got close to the witness who was traveling in the right hand lane. The Escape then side-swiped the truck, causing the truck to enter the westbound lane. The Escape then entered the right lane an dpassed the witness and continued east on U.S. 322. The truck then pulled off onto the shoulder and contacted Clearfield County 911. No injuries were reported to either driver or the 3-year-old male of Clearfield in a booster seat in the truck.
———
On Sept. 1 at 8:55 a.m. on US 322/Clearfield Woodland Highway in Bradford Township at the intersection with Shawville Highway, a 2011 Ford Escape driven by Gregory S. Emigh, 48, of Morrisdale and a 2021 Toyota Camry driven by Lara L. Legenski, 36, of Curwensville were traveling east. The Toyota was stopped at a steady red light when the Escape struck the right rear corner. The Escape then continued east on US 322. The Toyota followed the Escape for a short distance contacting PSP. No injuries were reported.
———
On Sept. 3 at 7:23 p.m. on Gray Hollow Road in Morris Township, PSP responded for a report of trespassing. A 24-year-old male, another 24-year-old male, both of Philipsburg, and a 19-year-old male of Clearfield were found to be riding ATVs on property owned by a 59-year-old male of Delta. The property was heavily posted and the three riders will be cited through District Court.
———
On Sept. 5 at 4:46 p.m. on Windy Hill Road in Curwensville Borough, PSP was contacted in reference to a domestic incident. A known adult female did strike a known juvenile female, 15, of Curwensville, in this incident. The incident falls under the parental discipline section of the crimes code. As such, there will be no charged filed in this incident.
———
On Sept. 6 at 4:18 p.m. on Union Street in Gulich Township south of Scotts Road, a 2009 Infiniti G37 driven by Janet M. Perry, 45, of Houtzdale was traveling southbound, negotiated a right curve then exited the roadway, struck a barn located off the eastern side of the roadway, continued traveling and sliding sideways until it struck a tree on the passenger side of the vehicle. Perry was transported to UPMC Altoona for serious injuries by Houtzdale-Ramey EMS.
———
Between Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 PSP responded to a report of an unknown person crating and attempting to deposit fraudulent checks. The victim was SCI Houtzale.
———
On Sept. 9 at 10:51 p.m. on Hogback Road in Bradford Township, a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 16-year-old Mineral Springs female was negotiating a left hand uphill curve when a deer ran into the roadway, causing the vehicle to swerve right, strike a utility pole and come to rest against a tree. The driver sustained minor injuries. BJW Vol. Fire Co. assisted on scene.
———
On Sept. 6 at 6:40 p.m. on Oak Ridge Road in Knox Township, PSP investigated a PFA violation where a 44-year-old Clearfield male was found to be in violation of the active PFA against a 24-year-old Madera female. He was taken to CCJ without incident.
———
On Sept. 11 at 9:29 p.m. on the 400 block of Locust Street in Curwensville Borough, PSP were called for a domestic incident between a 31-year-old female and a 34-year-old male, both of Curwensville. Charges pending against the male.
———
On Sept. 11 at 11:59 p.m. on Susquehanna Avenue at the intersection with Ann Street in Curwensville Borough, Damon James Schmidt, 34, was located and found to have an active failure to appear warrant out of Missouri. The warrant was confirmed and criminal charges were prepared. Schmidt was transported to CCJ.
———
On Sept. 12 at 8:52 a.m. on Curtin Street in Osceola Mils Borough, PSP took the report of a possible PFA violation. The investigation determined that no violation occurred.
———
On Sept. 12 at 9:58 a.m. on the 9700 block of Cherry Corner Road in Ferguson Township, ,PSP received a report of a missing male, Ronald Meckley, 79, of Curwensville described as a caucasian male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes. He was to be traveling in a dark gray 2019 Hyundai Tucson. Anyone with information should call PSP Clearfield.
———
On Aug. 4 at 11:24 p.m. on State Street in Curwensville, it was reported that a male victim of Curwensville was chased by two unknown males. While being chased, the victim dropped his phone and did not recover it. The investigation continues.
———
On Aug. 7 at 3:12 p.m. on Jury Road in Bradford Township, PSP took the report of access device fraud by a 27-year-old Morridale male against a 65-year-old female victim of Bigler and a 46-year-old female victim of Woodland. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. on Walton Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle driven by Brandon Hummel of Morrisdale. Hummel had active warrants. Hummel fled and eluded troopers at the time. Charges filed at District Court.
———
On Aug. 11 at 2 a.m. on Allport Cutoff, Graham Township, PSP attempted a traffic stop on a UHaul being operated by a known male, Brandon Hummel, 45, of Morrisdale, who had active warrants. Hummel fled a high rate of speed. The pursuit was ended after a P.I.T. Hummel attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended and remanded to Clearfield County Jail.
———
On Aug. 21 at 11:38 a.m. on Plank Road/Walnut Street in Gulich Township, PSP engaged in a vehicle pursuit with Michael Strohecker, 38, of Fallentimber, who was eventually taken into custody after resisting arrest. He was found to be under the influence of drugs and in possession of drugs. He was transported to CCJ.
———
On Aug. 25 at 10:36 p.m. on the 300 block of Troy Hill Road in Morris Township, PSP receive a report that old junk tires were moved from a location in the wood and then burned. The victim was a 57-year-old Center Hall male.
———
On Sept. 4 at 2:14 a.m. on Washington Avenue/Bailey Settlement Highway, PSP continued a traffic stop along Washington Avenue, Lawrence Township. Tonya Swanson, 29, of Frenchville was found to be DUI of drugs. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On Sept. 9 at 6:19 p.m. on the 300 block of Brisbin Street in Houtzdale Borough, PSP responded fo ra disturbance. It was learned that Michael Askey, 31, of Houtzdale drove to the residence intoxicated and then yelled and screamed at the victim’s residence, wanting to fight him. Askey was taken into custody and then later released.
State Police at DuBois
On Sept. 3 at 7:23 p.m. on the 900 block of Rich Highway in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by Colin Senior, 20, of DuBois. Senior displayed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges pending toxicology results.