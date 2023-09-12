State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sept. 10 at 10:38 p.m. on U.S. 219/Mahaffey Grampian Highway in Bell Township, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was negotiating a right hand curve when it lost control, crossing over the center divider and striking an embankment on the opposite side of the roadway. After impact, the truck continued to travel on the southbound berm for about 50 feet. The 17-year-old male driver of Grampian was not wearing a seat belt but was not injured. He was cited at District Court on related charges.
———
On Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. on Patchin Highway in Burnside Township, PSP were dispatched for a reported disturbance. Upon further investigation it was found a known female had assaulted a 29-year-old Cherry Tree female, causing injury. The investigation is ongoing.