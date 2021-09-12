Clearfield Borough Police
Police were dispatched to a residence W. Locust Street for a psychological emergency. Police arrived and found a male to have severe lacerations to his arms. EMS arrived on scene and the male was flown to a trauma center.
———
Police responded to Nichols Street where a vehicle’s passenger side mirror had struck a bicyclist. EMS was summoned to evaluate the male on the bike, but no injuries were observed by police.
———
Police initiated a vehicle stop along S. 2nd Street for a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, police located several items used to ingest marijuana and a small amount of methamphetamine.
———
Police were called to Nichols Street for a possible water break. Police spoke to the water authority who advised they are aware of a leak at that location.
———
A bicycle was removed from a garage along Merrill Street.
———
Police assisted a motorist who had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
———
Police report that a vehicle was vandalized while it was parked along Daisy Street. Police found several marks indicating that a sharp object was used to damage the paint on the vehicle.
———
A burning complaint was called into police. Police responded and found an individual using a fire to cook food. violations were observed.
———
Police initiated a traffic stop along S. 2nd Street for a traffic violation. As a result, a male is facing firearm charges along with possession of narcotics.
State Police at Clearfield
PSP responded to a crash on Sept. 9 at 12:16 p.m. on Troy Hawk Run Highway in Decatur Township. Carrie R. Hale, 36, of New Baltimore, was driving a 2017 Dodge Caravan when the vehicle traveled onto the roadway from a traffic way and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Andrew D. Bristol, 68, of Coudersport. The Ram continued travel into a fence and struck an additional parked vehicle, a 2014 Ford Fusion, and caused damage to another parked vehicle, a 2009 Dodge Ram 2500. On injuries were reported.
———
Troopers are investigating an identity theft that occurred Sept. 8. Unknown persons changed the password and username of a 58-year-old Frenchville female. The unknown person also changed the victim’s address and email address. Investigation is ongoing.
———
PSP are investigating an attempted burglary on Glastonbury Street, Morris Township, that occurred between Sept. 4 and Sept. 7. Unknown persons attempted to break into a residence and then fled the scene. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield.
———
PSP are investigating a theft that occurred on the 6300-block of Curwensville Grampian Highway in Curwensville Borough. The victim was a 58-year-old Hyde man.
State Police at DuBois
On Sept. 10 at 6:38 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on the 5500-block of Wayne Road in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. Tanner Davis, 29, of DuBois, was placed under arrest for DUI. Davis refused a legal blood draw. He was later transported to PSP DuBois where a search warrant was prepared to obtain a blood draw from Davis. The warrant was approved and a blood draw was obtained. Charges are pending blood results through District Court 46-3-01.
State Police at Ebensburg
A crash occurred in Reade Township on the 2300-block of Skyline Drive in Glasgow at 4:14 p.m. Linda B. McClellan, 64, of Glasgow, was driving a 2013 Ford Focus as it was parked facing north on the left side of the roadway in front of the Glasgow Post Office. A 2008 Hyundai Elantra driven by Christina T. Burns, 36, of Flinton was traveling south on state Route 253 when McClellan attempted to pull from the parking lot to travel north as the Hyundai approached. The front right corner of the Hyundai struck the front left corner of the Ford. McClellan sustained minor injuries to her knee from the airbag. McClellan declined treatment. Burns and her 11-year-old male passenger were not injured. Patton Area Ambulance Association assisted on scene.
State Police at Rockview