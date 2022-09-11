State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. on the 3700-block of Old Erie Pike in Boggs Township, Vincent E. Spencer, 45, of Houtzdale was charged with harassment/physical contact after allegedly threatening to punch the victim in the face.
———
On Sept. 7 at 10:08 a.m. on Telcott Street in Morris Township, PSP responded to the location for an inactive domestic involving a 60-year-old Byrndale male victim. A 36-year-old Hawk Run female was charged with harassment. The investigation continues.
———
On Sept. 10 at 1:49 a.m. on Crossroads Boulevard east of Harvey Lane in Bigler Township, the operator of a 2015 Polaris Razor 900 lost control, causing the Polaris to roll onto its left side. On injuries were reported on scene. The operator was placed under arrest for DUI.
———
Between Aug. 27 and Sept. 10 on the 1300 block of Pardee Road in Morris Township, a silver square steel plate with some rust on it was taken from the property of a 56-year-old Morrisdale man. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the steel plate or information relative to the investigation should call PSP at 814-857-3800.
———
On Sept. 10 at 2:49 p.m. on the 6000 block of Green Acre Road in Woodward Township, a brown backpack was found with clothing inside. Anyone with information should call PSP Clearfield.
