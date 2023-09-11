State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 20 at 4:18 p.m. on the 1300 block of Main Street in Coalport Borough, a 63-year-old Coalport woman told PSP that a kitchen table and chair set valued at $210 was stolen. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
———
On Sept. 7 at 9:26 a.m. on Railroad Street at the intersection with Birch Street in Gulich Township, a 2015 GMC Acadia driven by Tammy J. Greenawalt, 60, of Philipsburg was traveling south and proceeded through a stop sign at the intersection without clearance. A 1999 Chevrolet S10 driven by Mary A. Muhaw, 54, of Morann was traveling on Birch Street and collided with the GMC. Both were wearing seatbelts and suffered minor injuries.
———
On Sept. 9 at 7:26 p.m. on Henderson Street/Crooked Sewer Road in Woodward Township, a person in a dark-colored car threw an item containing cheese (Cheeze Wiz can) at a passing vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Woodland male and shattered the windshield of the victim’s vehicle. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
———
On Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. on the 1200 block of Henrys Road in Beccaria Township, PSP were called for an 18-year-old female of Irvona being struck in the face/neck area by Trenton Colpetzer, 23, of Middleburg. Colpetzer was charged with harassment through District Court.
———
On Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m. PSP investigated a reported PFA violation between a 25-year-old Girard Township male and a 22-year-old Bradford Township female victim at Long Run Road in Bradford Township. Investigation continues.