Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of a South Fifth Street resident’s chicken becoming loose. The resident reported that while she was attempting to catch the chicken, she was harassed by another resident in the area. The chicken was returned safely back home.
———
Police responded to a North Third Street residence for a 911 hang up call. Police arrived and discovered the incident to be an accidental call.
———
Police responded to a report of a male being struck by a vehicle. Police are continuing to investigate.
———
Police responded to an East Cherry Street residence for a noise complaint.
—–—
Police responded to an East Cherry Street residence for a verbal altercation between two individuals. Police arrived and de-escalated the persons.
———
While on patrol, police observed an activated security alarm at an East Market Street business. Police found the building to be secure.
———
While on patrol, police observed a male yelling inside a residence. Police made contact with the male who was alone in the residence. The male reported that he was attempting to summon demons. Police advised the male not to alarm neighbors.
Lawrence Township
Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident. On Thursday at 8 p.m., someone was driving an unknown vehicle, possibly a Jeep, on Village Road when the vehicle left the roadway and hit the Centre Grove Church sign, causing severe damage to the sign. The suspect then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 30, police took a report of identity theft in Bloom Township. The victim, a 59-year-old male of Grampian, was given contact information for the Pennsylvania Treasury Department.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Aug. 30, police received a report of an identity theft in Bell Township involving a 36-year-old female of Mahaffey. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Rockview
No report.