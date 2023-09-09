State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 8 at 1 a.m. on Keystone Hill in Decatur Township, PSP investigated an incident of theft/fraud where a person from India told a 16-year-old Philipsburg male he had to send money via Apple gift cards or else he would show photos of him. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Aug. 29 at 7:01 p.m. on the 600 block of Laura Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP responded of a report of a disturbance. It was determined that Gary Quick, 45, of Coalport assaulted a 69-year-old Philipsburg by attempting to run him over with his vehicle. Quick also entered the neighbor’s house without permission. While en route to Penn Highlands Clearfield Quick spit on an EMT. Quick was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail. Additional victims included an 82-year-old Philipsburg female and a 48-year-old Philipsburg female.
———
On Sept. 3 at 2:46 p.m. on the 500 block of Walton Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP received a report of a theft from a vehicle belonging to a 21-year-old Osceola Mills female, Investigation continues.
———
On Aug. 20 at 4:01 p.m. on the 1400 block of Main Street in Coalport Borough, PSP were contacted to investigate a theft by a known person. It was determined that a known person passed a fake $100 bill at a yard sale for the purchase of a blue/black Nike backpack for approximately $10. He was given the backpack and $90 cash by a 33-year-old Coalport female. Investigation continues.
———
On Aug. 20 at 6:31 p.m. on Glen Hope Boulevard in Beccaria Township, PSP investigated a report of a domestic. Jeffrey Peachman, 47, of Irvona was cited for harassment against a 39-year-old Irvona female.
———
On Sept. 6 at 2:20 p.m. on Gertrude Street/Walton Street in Chester Hill Borough, Brian Alger, 33, of Philipsburg was encountered for multiple traffic violations. He was cited through District Court.
———
On Aug. 11 Andrew Harvey, 21, of Decatur Township wrote a 66-year-old Frenchville woman a bad check on Surveyor Run Road in Girard Township.
———
On Aug. 29 at 2:54 a.m. on SR 970/Shawville Highway in Bradford Township, a 2011 GMC Sierra driven by Donna J. Clark, 56, of Morrisdale was traveling north of Barrett Road, traveled off the eastbound shoulder an struck the guide rail, causing damage to the front of the vehicle. There were no injuries.
———
On Sept. 4 at 9:32 a.m. on Dogwood Lane in Decatur Township, PSP responded to a burglary in progress where Dustin Bush, 37, of Osceola Mills entered the residence belonging to an Osceola Mills couple and remained within for up to six hours. He then left the residence prior to PSP’s arrival. Solen was $1 in cash, a soda and pizza rolls. Charges were filed.
———
An unknown person took a Predator 1400 watt generator valued at $470 from a 51-year-old Cresson male on Main Street in Bigler Township.
———
On Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m. on SR 53/Spring Street in Decatur Township, a Honda Pioneer driven by Jona R. Haggans, 35, of Osceola Mills was stopped on an ATV trail perpendicular with the northbound lane of SR 53, attempted to cross the highway as a 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by Candy Feaster, 47, of Coalport was traveling north. The ATV pulled out in front of the Jeep, which swerved in attempt to avoid hitting the ATV. The ATV overturned and Haggis was transported by Moutain Top EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Also assisting at the scene was Columbia Vol. Fire Co.
———
PSP responded to a report of a possible PFA violation on Sept. 4 at 1:54 p.m. on Burge Street in Decatur Township. There was no violation.
———
On Sept. 5 at 6:52 a.m. on SR 153/Morann Avenue in Woodward Township, a 2020 Ford EcoSport driven by Sean E. Lantz, 51, of Cresson was traveling southbound when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle and the driver was unable to avoid collision. No injuries.
State Police at DuBois
On Sept. 6 at 6:12 p.m. on Dubois Rockton Road/Blue Jay Drive in Brady Township, a motorcycle collision occurred when the first operator was traveling down his driveway and his motorcycle lost traction in the loose gravel. The driver and his passenger sustained injury and were transported by EMS for treatment. Union Township Vol. Fire C., Brady Township Vol. Fire Co and EMS and DuSan EMS assisted on scene.