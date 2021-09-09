Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Police are investigating a retail theft that occurred in the early morning of Sept. 8 at Sheetz, 14259 Clearfield Shawville Highway in Clearfield. Officers reviewed video surveillance where they observed an unidentified male wearing dark pants, a white t-shirt and ball cap committing the theft. Officers were able to obtain a license plate number for the vehicle used by the male. The case is pending further investigation.
———
On Sept. 8 at 3:27 p.m. a crash was reported on Rockton Mountain Highway and the Flegal Road intersection. The driver of a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed eastbound down the highway when it struck a 2017 Honda CRV. The driver of the Honda failed to follow proper procedures at a stop sign and did not make sure it was clear prior to making a turn to head west on Rockton Mountain Highway turning off of Flegal Road. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
Curwensville Borough
Police were called to assist PSP at a Windy Hill Road residence where there was a report of four people outside the caller’s residence with guns. Upon arrival, police the cleared the scene and no one was around.
———
Police were called to a Trails End Road residence for the report of verbal harassment. Upon arrival both parties were located and advised to desist.
———
Police were called to Schofield Street where the roadway was to be flooded. Traffic control was provided.
———
Police were called to assist PSP with a traffic stop on Bloomington Avenue Extension. One male with warrants was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police were called to the Moose Lodge for a report of a physical assault. Upon arrival it was reported a male individual had struck another male individual, also throwing a speaker into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. Charges are pending.
———
Police were called to the Curwensville School District for the report of a juvenile who was experiencing a medical emergency. The juvenile was located and subsequently transported to the hospital by EMS.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on Cooper Road where the driver and occupants, all minors, were suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was transported to Clearfield Hospital for a blood draw. Charges are pending.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Sept. 7 PSP investigated a report of criminal mischief at the 100-block of Hemlock Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County. It was determined that between Sept. 6 ad noon and Sept. 7 at 6:30 a.m., the rear hatch of a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle was spray painted yellow over a Jorgensen campaign sticker. The vehicle was parked in two locations during that time. Investigation continues.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sept. 8 at 12:34 a.m. troopers initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 silver Subaru Outback sedan on U.S. Route 219 near Braggers Club Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County, for a registration violation. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Cherry Tree male, troopers observed several indicators of suspected drug and alcohol-related impairment. The male was asked to exit his vehicle and proceeded to conduct a battery of field sobriety tests. The male operator was then placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Rockview
No report.