Clearfield Regional Police
On Aug. 29 at 9:42 p.m. at Sheetz on Nichols Street, police were dispatched for a male covered in blood on his arm and shirt. Police contacted the male and discovered he fell off of his bicycle and required medical treatment at Penn Highlands Clearfield. He was released from the hospital and went to Sheetz to obtain food.
On Aug. 29 at 7:55 p.m. at Penn Highlands Clearfield police were requested to assist with a combative patient coming from Philipsburg. Police assisted PSP and medical personnel until the patient calmed down.
On Aug. 29 at 9:45 p.m. on Turner Drive police were dispatched for someone starting a race car. Police arrived on scene and did not hear any noise.
On Aug. 28 at 1:31 p.m. on River Road in Lawrence Township, a 2024 Freightliner driven by Damon Hawkins, 58, of Fresno, Fort Bend, Texas was traveling and struck the overhead railroad bridge with the top of the trailer attached to the unit. There were no injuries reported and the trailer was towed from the scene.
On Aug. 30 at 2 a.m. on Flood Road police were dispatched for a male who entered a residence he was not permitted to be inside. The male had an active Protection From Abuse order against him that did prohibit him from entering the residence. Police arrived and located the male sitting on the porch. He was taken into custody because he had warrants and violated the PFA. He was taken to Clearfield County Jail.
On Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. on the 1800 block of Industrial Park Road at Wingate Hotel, police were dispatched for the report of a bag that had been found by hotel staff with drugs and drug paraphernalia in it. The owner of the bag was identified as Chasey R. Hahn, 32. Charges are pending.
On Aug. 30 at 8:23 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery, police were dispatched for a male lying in the cemetery. Upon arrival, the male identified as Jeffery Shimmel was under the influence of alcohol. Shimmel was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a medical evaluation and then taken to CCJ for a probation violation. Additional charges currently pending.
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 322/Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, a 2003 Harley Davidson FLHTI driven by Mark E. Albert, Jr., 36, of Lanse was traveling east and had a rear tire failure. Albert began to slow down and lost control of the motorcycle which fell onto its left side. Albert and his passenger, Jamiee L. Cook, 33, of Lanse sustained minor injuries and were transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment. Both were wearing helmets.
On Aug. 10 at 6:02 p.m. on Troy Hawk Run Highway/N. Front Street in Decatur Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2013 Buick. Both suspects were found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Investigation continues.
Franklin-based state police are assisting PSP Clearfield with a theft of a compound bow that was stolen from a camp located on Vulcan Road in Bigler Township. The investigation is ongoing.
On Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. on the 5100 block of Allport Cutoff in Bradford Township, an incident of harassment occurred as Joshua Canaway, 33, of Clearfield and Paul Bloom, 58, of Woodland got involved in an argument over the sale of an appliance and made threatening statements. Both were charged in District Court.