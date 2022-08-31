State Police at Clearfield
State police conducted a traffic stop for summary traffic violations on Block Fruit Hill Road in Knox Township and discovered the 29-year-old male driver was under the influence of drugs and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
State police investigated an incident of indecent assault at SCI-Houtzdale on Aug. 21.
There was a minor two-vehicle accident on the Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township on Aug. 24. A 1996 Honda Accord was following too closely and rear-ended a 2008 Honda Accord, which was turning. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
On Aug. 27, at 9:45 p.m. state police attempted a traffic stop on a red 2007 Suzulight SU bike in Houtzdale but the operator fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
Monday at 11:40 a.m. state police responded to the Minit Mart in Morrisdale for an unwanted person in the store. Brittany Davis, 28, of Woodland was cited for trespassing.
On Aug. 21 Police received a report that Joseph Bortz, 38, entered a woman’s house on Willow Drive after being told numerous times not to do so. He also damaged the victim’s Ring camera while doing so. Bortz will be charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Tuesday, police responded to a report that a juvenile was drinking alcohol. Police found the male juvenile and he was under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending.
Yesterday, police received a tip that Zachary Tibbens, 26, was at a residence in Hyde. Tibbens is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies including parole. When police arrived, Tibbens tried to flee to the rear of the property but he was intercepted by waiting officers. Tibbens was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and several pills, which he did not have a prescription for. Tibbens was housed in the Clearfield County Jail on the warrants and drug charges are pending.
Tuesday, police attempted a traffic stop on Montgomery Run Road when Michael Daub ran into a residence. After a brief time, Daub came out of the residence and was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Daub was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
