Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a vehicle accident involving a light post being struck in the area of the hospital. Police are investigating.
Police responded to a vehicle accident in the area of E Market Street and S 4th Street. No injuries were reported but both vehicles were rendered inoperable.
Police were dispatched to Lower Witmer Park for a disturbance involving two persons verbally arguing with each other. Police arrived and deescalated the incident.
Police responded to a report of a male striking the exterior of a vehicle in the parking lot of a local business. Police arrived and discovered that the male owned the vehicle and that he was frustrated with a personal problem.
Police received a report of a retail theft from a local business. Police are investigating.
Police received a report of nails being placed near a vehicle in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police are investigating the incident.
Police responded to a vehicle accident in the area of E 4th Street and Daisy Street. Police arrived and discovered that a vehicle had mechanically failed and coasted down the road where it had struck a tree.
Police responded to a report of an unresponsive female in the parking lot of a local business. Police and EMS arrived and assisted the female to the hospital.
Police received a report of a female who was observed by a bystander to be riding in the rear trunk of a passenger car. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The female reported that the incident was a joke and that she was not in any harm.
Police responded to a report of an elderly female laying on ground near her residence. Police arrived and assisted the female back inside her residence.
Police conducted a welfare check on a female who had, reportedly, made concerning statement. Police located the female and found her to be safe.
Lawrence Township
No report
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 27 at 12:25 p.m. a 2004 Volvo C70 driven by a 17-year-old male of Falls Creek was traveling east on Old Grade Road in Washington Township when he attempted to use corrected driving maneuvers due to traveling in the middle of the roadway, which had no lines painted. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and remained in its final rest facing east. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
On Aug. 27 at 9:15 p.m. Cody Kunselman, 27, of DuBois displayed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and was arrested for DUI after a traffic stop was conducted on the 1200-block of East Main Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Suspected marijuana was also seized from the vehicle. Charges are pending blood results.
A crash occurred on I80 westbound between mile markers 109 and 109.2 in Pine Township, Clearfield County on Aug. 28 at 1:33 p.m. Huili Shi, 53, of Elmwood Park, N.J. was driving a 2016 BMW 435i was traveling in the left lane when the driver lost control on wet road conditions, struck a guide rail, spinning 180 degrees before coming to a final rest. There were no injuries to the driver or her passenger, Ruide Wang, 25, of Vestal, NY.
Harry Yale Jr., 50, of DuBois was observed committing a traffic violation on Aug. 3 at 9:46 p.m. on Kilmer Road/Timetobid Road in Sandy Township. Yale was determined to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for a legal blood draw. Charges have been filed at District Court 46-3-01.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. a crash occurred on I80 westbound at mile markrer 141.6, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. The steering system on a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Vikram K. Varma, 37, of E. Rutherford, N.J. began to malfunction and the vehicle began drifting off the roadway. The driver was struggling to regain control, overcompensated and struck the guide rail. There were no injuries.