Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.