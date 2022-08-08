Clearfield Borough
Police responded to East Pine Street for a report of a tree limb falling onto a vehicle. Fire crews were requested to the scene to assist with removing the tree branch.
———
Police received a report of theft from an East Locust Street residence. The caller reported that a friend had stolen multiple items from him while he was away from the residence. Police are investigating.
———
Police responded to the Clearfield County Fairgrounds for a report of a male experiencing a heart attack. Police and EMS arrived and assisted the male to the hospital.
———
Police responded to Stuart Avenue for a disturbance between two individuals. The individuals agreed to separate themselves for the evening.
———
Police responded to a vehicle accident near the intersection of East Market Street and North 4th Street. One of the drivers involved was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody.
———
Police conducted a vehicle stop which resulted in the seizure of multiple controlled substances.
———
Police received a report from the Clearfield County Probation Office in reference to a male attempting to use drug free urine with the intent to pass a drug test. Police are investigating.
Lawrence Township Police
On Aug. 5 at 10:30, officers located a vehicle where Jeremy Gregoire, 30, of Clearfield was known to be driving while suspended. Gregoire took off from police to avoid contact. While trying to elude police, he was driving in a reckless manner through various roads — Scribbers Road, 18 Hollow Road and Old Mill Road — ultimately traveling to a gas well road. Officers later located the vehicle, which had traveled through Little Clearfield Creek and became stuck. Contact was made with Gregoire and his passenger, Mickayla Bryan, who was found to have a warrant. It was determined that Bryan was scared of Gregoire’s driving as she advised they almost rolled the car over. Bryan was housed in CCJ on her failure to appear warrants, Gregoire was was housed in CCJ on charges of recklessly endangering another person, hindering apprehension, disorderly conduct, trespass by motor vehicle, numerous traffic offenses as well as a detainer through State Parole. The vehicle was towed from the area at a later time. Police were assisted by the state Game Commission with the apprehension of Gregoire and Bryan.
———
On Aug. 4 at 5:08 p.m. on South Second Street, south of Virginia Street, police responded to an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Crystan B. Pino, 37, of Clearfield entered into the roadway the same time as Daniel J. Conrad, 29, of Clearfield who was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche. Conrad was exiting Chester Street and making a left hand turn onto South Second Street, striking Pino who was transported to a hospital by Clearfield EMS.
Sandy Township Police
Aug. 5
A black and white puppy was found running around in the area of Fed Ex on Industrial Drive. The owners did not come forward and custody of the dog was transferred to the Count Dog Law Officer.
———
Officers received a report of a man lying in a ditch on Tipp Street. The man was gone upon officers’ arrival.
———
An Erie couple was lost in the area of Loeb Avenue, and when they stopped to ask directions at a residence, the homeowners dog attached the 54-year-old man, causing injuries to his leg, stomach and arm.
———
A Brockway woman reported that while she was in the Walmart parking lot, she witnessed an unknown male yelling and hitting his dog that was in his vehicle. When she confronted him about his actions the man threatened to harm her, then fled the scene.
———
Officers received a report of a domestic disturbance at a Hanes Drive residence. The 28-year-old female reported that she and a 30-year-old male got into an argument and when she tried to walk away he grabbed her arm and tried to restrain her. He got away and he left the scene. Officers located the male and he was transported to Penn Highlands ER for an evaluation.
Aug. 6
Officers responded to Snappy’s for a reported domestic incident in the parking lot. The situation was handled without incident.
———
A 51-year-old Drifting man reported that his 49-year-old girlfriend was refusing to leave his camp at the Treasure Lake KOA, so he called security. The woman left prior to officers’ arrival.
———
Treasure Lake Security reported a female in a Honda struck the front gate arm before it was raised for her to drive through. Damage was not extensive.
———
A DuBois man lost control of his vehicle causing it to strike the south side of the Sandy Plaza. No obvious damage to the building and the man was transported to Penn Highlands via EMS.
———
Officers received a repot of damage done to an unoccupied home in Treasure Lake, caused by juveniles. Officers spoke to the parents of the kids who agreed to handle the situation and pay for the damages.
———
While on patrol officers found a wrecked Ford Focus along Larkeytown Road. While investigating a 28-year-old DuBois man approached officers and said he was driving and his brakes failed causing him to end up in the ditch.
Aug. 7
A Treasure Lake woman reported that unknown people were banging on her door and around her house. The woman’s daughter was following a vehicle that was possibly the offending party, but lost sight of them. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
———
Employees of Snappy’s reported a male in a van that had been parked in the lot next to theirs for over a week. The man told employees that the van was broken down and he was waiting for parts.
———
A 78-year-old Treasure Lake woman pulled out from the Doolittle Station parking lot into the path of a 66-year-old Arizona man who was driving north on Rich Highway. Both drivers were transported to the ER by EMS and both vehicles were towed from the scene with severe damage.
———
Treasure Lake Security reported that a mid-sized SUV exited the back gate in the wrong lane, damaging the inbound gate arm.
State Police at Clearfield
On July 20 at 5:30 a.m. at SCI Houtzdale, police investigated a fight between two inmates. Both were charged with harassment.
———
On Aug. 3 at 6:39 p.m. on U.S. Route 322, Philipsburg Bigler Highway, a 2012 Ford Escape driven by Brianna Moriarity, 19, of Philipsburg was traveling westbound when an unknown vehicle came to a stop in the roadway due to another vehicle completing a right hand turn. The Escape was following the other vehicle too closely and applied the brakes. Moriarity swerved to the north to miss the vehicle and made contact with a ditch, rolled over, and came to rest on the roof. There were no injuries.
———
On Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. on Main Street in Bigler Township, PSP were dispatched to an inactive domestic dispute. Upon arrival, Shawn Brink, 29, of Madera fled the scene. Charges were filed through District Court.
———
On Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 113, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Holly L. Marshall, 22, of Reynoldsville was traveling during a sudden heavy rain downpour. She lost control and struck a guide rail roadside. No injuries were reported.
———
On Aug. 2 at 8:58 p.m. on the 300-block of Walton Street in Chester Hill Borough, a burglary occurred at Chester Hill Vol. Fire Co. Troopers reviewed surveillance footage and the investigation is ongoing. A 33-year-old Philipsburg male was arrested. Stolen were a Midea room air conditioner, Country Meats beef sticks/case of 144, survival stream light and a white wash bucket.
———
On Aug. 5 at 3:43 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 119 in Lawrence Township, a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas driven by Qianhui Xiong, 26, of Missouri City, Texas was unable to stop for slowed traffic and struck the rear of a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Garret J. Miles, 27, of DuBois. There were no injuries. Lawrence Township VFC assisted on scene.
———
On Aug. 5 at 5:28 p.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 113 in Pine Township, a 2016 Freightliner truck tractor driven by Amandeep Singh, 30, of Carteret, N.J. was traveling eastbound in the right lane and drifted over into the left lane, which caused a 2022 Ram 3500 to be forced off the roadway, striking a tree. There were no injuries. Lawrence Township VFC and Clearfield EMS assisted on scene.
———
A DUI checkpoint was held on Aug. 6 from 6 to 11 p.m. on SR 153 in Boggs Township. Troopers made four DUI arrests, issued 12 traffic citations, issued 23 warnings and made two criminal arrests.
———
On Aug. 1 at 7:05 p.m. on Millstone Road in Bradford Township, a nonworking 2003 Dodge Stratus was removed from a camp by an unknown person without consent of a 34-year-old Clearfield male owner’s consent. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Aug. 8 at 9:17 a.m. on Church Street in Morris Township, PSP Clearfield received seven PA Driver Licenses that were left inside the mail drop-off box at the Morrisdale Post Office. Anyone who believes these license(s) belong to them should contact PSP Clearfield.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 5 at 1:30 a.m. an unknown male entered a 28-year-old Houtzdale woman’s apartment on Kendrick Road in Woodward Township while she was at work. When she returned home, the male was still inside the apartment. The male then sexually assaulted the victim and left. A investigation is ongoing.
———
On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. on Georgino Lane in Huston Township, Richard Bonanno, 33, of Penfield got into a verbal altercation with a 65-year-old Penfield man that turned physical. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-01.
———
Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5 on Deerfield Road/Big Run Prescottville Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, a 60-year-old DuBois man said hemlock and birch trees were cut down on his property.
———
On Aug. 5 at 10:07 p.m. on I80 westbound north of State Park Road in Pine Township, a 2022 Volvo VNL760 driven by Baldwinder Singh, 39, of S. Richmond HL, N.Y., was traveling westbound near the 110.3 mile marker when he lost control and began to slide on the wet roadway. The trailer struck the guide rail and the tractor trailer overturned. Singh was transported via DuBois EMS to Penn Highland DuBois for treatment.
———
Unknown person(s) removed a North Carolina license plate from a vehicle that was parked at Over the Mountain, 6456 Rockton Mountain Hwy. in Union Township, between 9 p.m. and 12 p.m. on Aug. 6. Investigation continues.
———
On Aug. 6 at 10:03 a.m. on the 1400-block of Stanley Road in Brady Township, PSP received a call from a 52-year-old female of Luthersburg reporting a domestic altercation with Llewellyn Brown, 54, of Luthersburg. It was determined that both parties engaged into a verbal confrontation regarding personal issues and turned physical when Brown shoved the female. Charges of harssment are pending through District Judge Meholick’s office.