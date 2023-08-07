Clearfield Regional Police
On Aug. 4 at 9:37 p.m. at the fairgrounds, police patrolling the Clearfield County Fair during Friday’s concert notified by fair security of an intoxicated male in the parking lot off Weaver Street. Fair security stated the male was originally behind the stage then walked through the parking lot. Contact was made with Alec Dorman who said he was waiting for friends to pick him up. Dorman was cited for public drunkenness and released.
———
On Aug. 6 at 12:03 a.m. on the 200 block of Clearfield Street, police were dispatched for a domestic in progress, possibly physical. Police were advised on arrival that the male had left the scene on foot. The female victim state Ian Munz pushed her to the ground. She had no physical injuries and did not want to press charges. While speaking to the victim, the male called her and police were able to obtain his location to speak with him. Munz had an active arrest warrant out of Dauphin County and was housed in Clearfield County Jail until extradition back to Dauphin County for his warrant.
———
On Aug. 4 on the 300 block of Nichols Street police were dispatched for a parking complaint due to fairgoers parking in private yards. Police issued parking tickets to the offending vehicles.
———
On Aug. 4 police were dispatched to Walmart for a theft of $40 from a self checkout. Police are investigating the matter.
———
On Aug. 5 at 12:38 a.m. on the 300 block of Hook Street, police were dispatched for a fight in progress between two males. Police arrived and did not locate either party. Police are investigating.
———
On Aug. 5 at 8:43 p.m. on Banks Street, police were dispatched for a stolen vehicle. It was determined that a family member moved the vehicle and forgot to inform the owner.
———
On Aug. 5 at 9:02 p.m. on the 300 block of Hook Street, police were dispatched for an assault that occurred thirty minutes prior. A known male struck a known female in the stomach and then attempted to push the female down the stairs. Police arrived and observed the female run into a residence and not answer the door to speak with police.
———
On Aug. 5 at 11:34 p.m. on E. 13th Street, police spoke with a man from Latrobe who could not locate his younger brother. The caller said his younger brother was in town to meet an unknown female for a day or two. The male did not have any contact with his younger brother for some time and was concerned. Police were able to locate the vehicle of the younger brother and contact him the following morning. The male made it home with no issues.
———
On Aug. 5 at 11:38 p.m. on the 400 block of E. 6th Street, police were dispatched for a male standing in the driveway speaking with himself. The male was reported to be under the influence of alcohol. Police contacted the male and his friend and determined that neither were from the area. Both males were lost and police provided directions so that both males could make it to their friend’s residence nearby.
———
On Aug. 6 at 1:48 a.m. on the 1200 block of Woodland Avenue, police were dispatched for a rock that was thrown into a residence. The rock did damage a window facing Woodland Avenue. Police are investigating.
———
On Aug. 6 at 2:01 a.m. on the 300 block of Turnpike Avenue, police were dispatched for suspicious people reported to be wearing white sheets and laying in the grass. Police were not able to locate anyone in the area.
———
On Aug. 6 at 6:45 a.m. on the 300 block of E. Cherry Street police were dispatched for a male pounding on the door and attempting to get inside. Police arrived and did not located the male. The caller was not concerned about the male returning as he was only there for his property that was placed outside.
———
On Aug. 6 at 11:33 a.m. on E. 5th Street police were dispatched for a report of a female attempting to enter a residence of a 68-year-old female. Upon arrival, contact was made with the female identified as Jennifer Anne Clark, 41, of Hyde. Clark was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance and could not provide a reason for attempting to enter the residence, in which she did not know the owner. Clark was searched and found to be in possession of numerous controlled substances as well as numerous articles of drug paraphernalia. She was housed in Clearfield County Control for a probation violation. Charges were filed against Clark for attempted criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and pubic intoxication.
———
On Aug. 4 at 10:55 p.m. on River Road, Deacon Road, High Level Road, Center Street and Race Street, a police pursuit occurred after police attempted to stop a Dodge Durango for summary violations. The pursuit was terminated once it reached Rockton Mountain Highway near the Clearfield County Fair. Police have identified a suspect and are investigating further. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Clearfield Regional Police.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 5 at 2:38 p.m. on I80 westbound prior to the 97.0 mile marker in Sandy Township, a 2015 Lincoln MKZ and a 2003 Dodge were traveling within an advanced warning area for construction. The Lincoln attempted an unsafe merge from the right lane into the left lane while approaching the merge point. While the Lincoln was merging, he struck the Dodge’s fender.
———
On Aug. 4 at 7:26 p.m. on I80 westbound at the mile marker 97.2 in Sandy Township, a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Thomas R. Garner, 74, of Hamburg, N.J., a 2010 Volvo XC70 driven by William D. Yochum II, 65, of New Cumberland, and a 2023 Kenworth Northwest tractor trailer driven by Arthur J. Gaudet, 53, of Oelwein, Iowa were traveling within an advanced warning construction area. The Ford failed to stop for resting traffic and struck the rear of the Volvo, which struck the rear of the Kenworth tractor trailer. PSP were assisted by Adrian Vol. Fire Co. and DuSan EMS.
———
On Aug. 5 at 1:50 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 96.5 in Sandy Township, a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse operated by Teresita L. Decilio, 76, of Skokie, Ill. was at a temporary stop sigh placed at the end of the the on ramp due to short term construction. The right lane was closed durign this portion of I80 and only the left lane was open to travel. The Traverse stopped at the stop sign but failed to proceed without clearance and was subsequently struck by a 2024 International Harvester tractor trailer which was traveling west in the left lane. The three passengers of the Traverse were transported via ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment.