State Police at Clearfield
On June 17 at 8:43 a.m. on the 100 block of Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, Joseph Oswalt, 31, of Philipsburg intentionally damaged an unmarked police unit while being taken into custody.
———
On Aug. 4 at 6:55 a.m. on Walton Street/Scaife Street in Decatur Township, Daniel Hawkins, 53, of Sneads Ferry, N.C. was observed yelling loudly and causing a disturbance with customers at Quik Fill. He was also in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was charged with disorderly conduct through District Court.
———
On Aug. 4 at 9:24 a.m. an incident involving harassment of a 12-year-old female was reported to PSP Clearfield. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Aug. 4 at 11:22 a.m. on Allport Cutoff/Deer Creek Road in Morris Township, PSP initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox. A passenger in the vehicle, Jonathan Gilpatrick, 22, of Philipsburg, had an active arrest warrant from the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. Once in custody, Gilpatrick was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was charged for possession and lodged in Clearfield County Jail.
———
On Aug. 4 at 3:08 p.m. on the 800 block of Turnpike Avenue in Clearfield Borough, Daniel Hawkins, 53, of Sneads Ferry, N.C. acted disorderly by yelling at hospital staff and spit on the wall. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.
———
On Aug. 5 at 1:29 a.m. on the 6300 block of Tyrone Pike in Glen Hope Borough, a traffic stop was conducted on state Route 729 near Dotts Road on a 2010 Ford Fusion. The 22-year-old Grampian male was found to be operating the vehicle while appearing to be impaired and was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol.
State Police at Rockview
On June 1 at 8:29 p.m. on Casanova Spur in Rush Township, Centre County, approximately $1,466 worth of items were taken from a residence belonging to a 38-year-old Munson male. Items included a red wheel barrow, Bostich pancake air compressor, copper pipe, black and yellow power washer, Craftsman 3-ton car jack, pebble clay siding, firewood and bubble wrap insulation.
———
PSP is investigating a harassment of a 5-year-old female of Philipsburg that occurred June 27 at 3:59 p.m. on Tyrone Pike in Rush Township.