State Police at Clearfield
Monday, someone dumped what appears to be sheathing from copper wire along Glen Hope Boulevard in Glen Hope. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
✓ Unlimited theprogressnews.com access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with some fog possible late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 12:05 am
State Police at Clearfield
Monday, someone dumped what appears to be sheathing from copper wire along Glen Hope Boulevard in Glen Hope. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
Monday morning, several plants were damaged in a garden behind a residence along Main Street in Ramey. Damage is estimated at $100. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
———
Monday at 9:24 a.m., someone stole items from Shop ‘N Save in Houtzdale/Woodward Township
Clearfield Borough
While on patrol, police located two wanted individuals inside an E. Locust Street establishment. The individuals were taken into custody.
———
Clearfield County Sheriff Deputies conducted a traffic stop on vehicle that was driving erratically and almost struck the deputies patrol vehicle. Clearfield Borough Police were requested and continued investigating the incident. The driver was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody.
———
Police responded to a missing person at the Clearfield Fairgrounds. Police located the individual and returned them to the complainant.
———
Police assisted EMS with multiple medical emergencies at the fairgrounds.
Lawrence Township
Wednesday at 1:13 a.m., police received a report of a suspicious male who appeared to be disoriented in the driveway of a residence along Scribbers Road. Police found the male and identified him as John Jefferson, 36, of Valier and he was involved in a vehicle pursuit earlier in the day in Clearfield Borough. It was also discovered Jefferson had two active warrants for his arrest. He was also found with a clear plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine. Jefferson was released to the custody of the Clearfield Borough Police and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on Alliance Road on a vehicle with a suspended registration plate for insurance cancellation. Police also discovered the driver, Samantha Colyer, 30, of Lewistown had a suspended driver’s license and was driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Her vehicle was searched and police found a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. She was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending against Colyer for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and related traffic offenses.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.