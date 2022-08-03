Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 9:23 a.m., Lottie M. Lamb, 51, of Morrisdale failed to negotiate a left hand turn on Eagle Street, Morris Township and hit a tree. Moshannon Valley EMS responded to the scene and transported the driver to Penn Highlands Clearfield to be assessed for suspected minor injuries. Police were assisted by Hawk Run Fire Department.
———
On Sunday at 8:54 p.m., Timothy Gray, 63, of Morrisdale bumped his chest into a 47-year-old Morrisdale woman’s chest during an argument in an area on the 300-block of Saint Agnes Drive, Morris Township.
———
On July 27 at 9:06 p.m., Tiffany Walk, 29, of Frenchville and Brandon Wining, 27, of Philipsburg were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1000-block of Hill Street, Chester Hill Borough. Charges were filed through District Court.
———
On July 12 at 7:13 p.m., William Martin, 58, of Winburne was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia on Roosevelt Road, Cooper Township.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On July 30 at 9:55 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80, Pine Township. The driver was unable to avoid collision and struck a buck resulting in moderate damage.
Recommended Video
———
On July 29 at 10:53 a.m., a wallet was reported on the 100-block of Donahue Road, Brady Township. If anyone has information please contact DuBois State Police.
———
On July 19 at 1:31 a.m., Kadin Danch, 21, of DuBois was driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance on Cemetary Avenue, DuBois City. Danch was arrested.
———
On July 12 at 7:13 p.m., William Martin, 58, of Winburne was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia on Roosevelt Road, Cooper Township.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.