Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 25, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Walton Street/New Liberty Road in Decatur Township at 11:11 p.m. on an individual for numerous violations. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that a 31-year-old Philipsburg male was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. Drug paraphernalia was located on the operator. Charges will be filed pending results of a blood draw.
———
PSP are investigating a theft of items from a motor vehicle that occurred between Aug. 21 and 22 on Walton Street in Decatur Township. A 49-year-old female reported having a Kimber Micro 9mm firearm prior to leaving Jackson’s Bar. Afterward the victim traveled to the Lithuanian Club and the Slovak Workingman’s Club in Osceola Mills. Upon returning home, the victim realized the firearm was not in the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call troopers at 814-857-3800.
———
Troopers investigated a domestic incident that occurred on Deer Creek Road in Morris Township on Aug. 24 at 1:12 p.m. A 42-year-old female and an 18-year-old male, both of Morrisdale, engaged in a verbal argument that became physical. Both were cited for harassment through District Court 46-3-03.
———
A theft of items from a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado truck is being investigated. It is unknown if the incident occurred at the 62-year-old victim’s residence in Hawk Run or at a house he was working at on Collins Street. Unknown person(s) removed a bag full of tools from the bed of the victim’s truck. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
———
A crash occurred on Aug. 24 at 12:05 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 123. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound when its utility trailer came unattached on the roadway. No injuries were reported.
———
PSP arrested Elliott Henry, 32, of Sandy Ridge on Aug. 18 at 5:19 a.m. on Mease Road/Blackburn Road in Woodward Township for possession of drug paraphernalia.
———
On Aug. 18 at 11:56 p.m. PSP conducted a traffic stop at Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township for multiple summary violations. A 21-year-old female of Curwensville was suspected to be operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending toxicology results.