State Police at Clearfield
PSP investigated a harassment incident on the 100 block of Trolley Street in Morris Township against a 37-year-old Winburne male.
———
PSP investigated a case of animal cruelty on the 100 block of Curtin Street in Osceola Mills that occurred between July 31 and Aug. 2.
———
On Aug. 7 at 3:32 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 128 in Graham Township, a Volvo truck tractor driven by Joel Santos-Sanchez, 35, of Wilkes Barre was traveling westbound in the left lane. Another vehicle was traveling westbound at the same location and began to drift into the left lane, causing the Volvo to go off the shoulder, drive into a ditch, strike an embankment and overturn onto its left side. As a result, the let side saddle tank was punctured and a large amount of diesel fuel was spilled. The driver was not able to provide any relevant information about the first vehicle. There were no injuries to the driver or his passengers, 25-year-old Liliana P. Martes, 25, of Wilkes Barre or to a five-year-old female also of Wilkes Barre.
———
On Aug. 10 at 8:19 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 132 in Cooper Township, a 2013 Nissan Sentra driven by Endri Zhiva, 28, of Glendale, N.Y. was traveling too fast for the wet roadways and began to lose control, attempted to brake, and struck an embankment and overturned. Zhiva was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Moshannon Valley EMS for treatment. Morris Township Vol. Fire Co. assisted on scene. Zhiva was cited for driving at safe speeds and related violations at District Court in Kylertown.
———
On Aug. 20 at 1:30 a.m. on Main Street/Prince Street in Coalport Borough, PSP arrested the operator of a 2010 Ford for suspicion of DUI.
———
On Aug. 21 on the 100 block of Campbell Street in Cooper Township, PSP investigated an incident of theft where a 76-year-old Grassflat male accused a known female of making purchases and withdrawals with his credit card. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Aug. 26 at 12:20 a.m. on U.S. 322 near the intersection of Blue Ball Road in Boggs Township, Dustin R. Bush, 37, of Osceola Mills fled the passenger seat of a traffic stop through a wooded area. The identity of Bush was later obtained and multiple warrants were discovered. Investigation is ongoing.
———
An incident of indecent assault against a 38-year-old female was reported to PSP on Aug. 28 at 2:14 p.m.
———
On Aug. 28 at 2:52 p.m. on Terrace Drive in Woodward Township, PSP was notified of a theft involving a 66-year-old Houtzdale male’s rent check being cashed by someone without his permission.
———
On Aug. 28 at 6:22 p.m. on Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough a report was made of a physical altercation between a 36-year-old Philipsburg and a 13-year-old Philipsburg male. Both were charged with harassment.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 24 at 1:24 p.m. on Clarence Road south of Simcisko Lane in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, a 2006 Honda CRV driven by Albert Kustaborder, 67, of Pine Grove Mills was apparently affected by a medical condition and drove the vehicle into the woods on the left side of the roadway. He was transported from the scene by Snow Shoe EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment.
CORRECTION
In a police report published on Monday, Aug. 21, PSP incorrectly identified Gregory Kay, 66, of Houtzdale as being charged with assault of a female, terroristic threats and other charges stemming from an incident on Aug. 17 on Don Street. According to Clearfield County Court documents, the correct arrestee was Gregory Shawn Kay Jr., 45, of Houtzdale is facing charges of terroristic threats, harassment, indecent assault, defiant trespass, and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors of varying degrees. Kay is lodged in Clearfield County Jail on $10,000 monetary bail.