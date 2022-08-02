Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On July 26 at 3 p.m., police investigated an incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale, Institution Drive, Woodward Township.
———
On June 29 at 6:18 p.m., police investigated an incident of aggravated assault at SCI Houtzdale. Two inmates were walking through the outside area of the prison and Terrell Johnson, 27, of Houtzdale slashed a 30-year-old Houtzdale man in the face, causing a severe laceration on his nose area and above his right eye brow. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
July 31
A 57-year-old Treasure Lake man reported that two motorcycles pulled out behind him while he was traveling through Treasure Lake. When he stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road, one of the motorcycles hit the back of his vehicle. The man reported because he was afraid to stop, he continued driving on until he reached the front gate. The motorcycles turned off prior to reaching the front gate. Officers located one of the motorcycle drivers and handled the situation without incident.
July 30
A 23-year-old DuBois woman reported that while she was in the Falls Creek Sheetz an unknown male followed her in the store and when they were leaving at the same time, he touched her inappropriately.
———
False alarm at a Black Walnut Road residence.
———
A Hanes Drive resident reported that a homeless woman was trying to get into her home. Upon arrival, officers located the 18-year-old woman who had been living in the woods. After speaking with the woman, she was transported to the hospital for evaluation and assistance.
———
A 23-year-old Reynoldsville woman reported that her brothers, children’s mother was trying to get her to sell her medication. She also reported that the children were not being tended to. Upon arrival officers handled the situation without incident.
July 29
Officers received a report of suspicious activity at a business on Industrial Drive. Upon investigation it was found that there was a crew working in the building. The situation was handled without incident.
———
The owner of a property on Quarry Avenue reported that a neighbor cut down bushes on his property. Investigation continues.
———
A report was received about a man who had apparently overdosed, slumped over the seat in his vehicle at a business on Industrial Drive. EMS transported the 42-year-old Treasure Lake man to the hospital for treatment.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On July 30 at 2:19 p.m., police investigated a disturbance between neighbors who engaged in a serious verbal altercation on Market Street, Mahaffey Borough. A 64-year-old Mahaffey man and a 34-year-old Mahaffey man were both cited with disorderly conduct through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On July 6, police investigated a report of stolen firearms from a 77-year-old Clearfield man. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On June 13 at 7:17 a.m., police investigated an incident of drug possession in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County on I-80 involving a 26-year-old Elmhurst, N.Y. man. Investigation continues.