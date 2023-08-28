Clearfield Regional Police
On Aug. 26 at 6:05 p.m. on Daisy Street and Leonard Street, police received a report of a female operating a vehicle without a license and possibly being in possession of drug paraphernalia in the area of the Clearfield County Jail. The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted. The 32-year-old female driver was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
———
On Aug. 26 at 6:12 a.m. on Clearfield Shawville Highway at Snappy’s, police were called for a male making threatening statement to a former girlfriend. Officers met with the victim who said David Hallman made several threatening statements to her. She said Hallman was intoxicated and on his way to Snappy’s. Police left to locate the male who was found at Sheetz on Clearfield Shawville Highway. Hallman was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant from Centre County and then transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and medical evaluation. Charges are pending lab results.
———
On Aug. 26 at 3:45 a.m. on the 900 block of Coal Hill Road police were called for people sitting in a vehicle with the lights on. Police arrived and through the course of the investigation officers seized drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending against Abigail Goodrow.
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 26 at 2:21 a.m. on Atlantic Avenue south of Henderson Street in Woodward Township, a 2010 Honda Civic driven by Antonio M. Albright, 24, of Madera swerved to miss a deer and struck an embankment, totaling the vehicle. No injuries.
———
On Aug. 5 at 8:02 a.m. on Kylertown Drifting Highway/Cals Lane in Cooper Township, a disabled utility vehicle was discovered by PSP. An investigation is currently underway after the vehicle was discovered to be stolen.
———
A hit and run crash occurred in the traffic way of Water Alley and Mays Street parking areas in Osceola Mills Borough on Aug. 5 at 9:16 a.m. The unknown vehicle swide swiped a 1998 Toyota Camry causing minor damage.
———
Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 on Water Street in Coalport Borough, an ID theft occurred. An unknown person used the identity of a 38-year-old Coalport female to purchase several items. Investigation continues.
———
PSP responded to a domestic dispute on Aug. 6 at 12 a.m. on George Street in Curwensville Borough. Parties involved were cited for harassment.
———
PSP was contacted in reference to a trespassing incident on Aug. 7 at 1:06 p.m. on the 100 block of Lingle Circle Road in Goshen Township. Unknown person(s) drove a Chrysler PT Cruiser into a storage unit and left it inside the storage unit. Investigation continues.
———
On Aug. 15 at 4:36 p.m. on the 1000 block of N. Front Street in Decatur Township an unknown adult female took a pair of shoes from Goodwill in Philipsburg without paying.
———
On Aug. 16 at 7:20 a.m. on Morrisdale Allport Highway/Powell Street in Morris Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2009 Chevrolet. After consent to search, multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia were found. The operator, Rebecca Carfley, 36, of Curwensville, gave a false name to law enforcement. Charges are pending.
———
On Aug. 16 at 8:06 p.m. on Sunflower Lane/Atlantic Avenue in Bigler Township, PSp responded to a disturbance.
———
On Aug. 16 at 8:12 p.m. on the 600 block of Curwensville Grampian Highway in Penn Township, PSP responded to investigate a report of a domestic in progress. Harassment charges will be filed against James Stiles, 60, of Irvona, William Stiles, 57, of Grampian, and a 17-year-old male juvenile of Grampian.
———
On Aug. 21 at 8:05 p.m. on Locust Street in Curwensville Borough, PSP was contacted about a dispute between two neighbors. A 25-year-old Curwensville male did threaten to cause bodily harm to a 27-year-old Curwensville female. Charges to be filed.
———
On Aug. 22 at 6:20 p.m. on Ansonville Road south of Witherow Road in Jordan Township, Healther L. Chow, 34, of Clearfield was traveling south in a 2006 Mercury Milan when she exited the eastern side of the road and struck a tree, causing the tree to break and fall on top of the vehicle. There were no injuries.
———
On Aug. 27 at 3:12 a.m. on the 1000 block of Frog Hollow Road in Decatur Township, PSP were notified of an assault when a male stole a firearm and threatened and discharged the firearm at a group of people at a party. The male was apprehended without incident and charges were filed.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 14 at 2:51 p.m. on Blackberry Lane/Sunset Lane in Decatur Township, PSP initiated a traffic stop on a 2004 Ford F150 driven by Samantha Huss, 25, of Philipsburg. Huss had warrants and was in possession of used hypodermic needles and empty glassine bags.
———
On July 19 at 6:38 p.m. on the 300 block of N. 11th Street in Philipsburg Borough, a trespassing incident occurred against a 27-year-old Philipsburg female. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On July 14 at 9:26 p.m. on the 200 block of N. Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP was notified of a criminal mischief incident that occurred during Philipsburg Heritage Days. Several known males were rough housing when they bumped into a 32-year-old Stafford, Va. female vendor’s tent which knocked down a shelf full of custom cups, causing damage valued at $300.
———
On Aug. 5 at 5:01 p.m. on the 2700 block of Hannah Furnace Road in Rush Township, contact was made with Alan Rossman, 33, of Renovo and Gail Weaver, 42, of Lock Haven, and both were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and an illegally carried firearm. Additionally, one arrestee was operating a 2003 Mazda B4000 at the scene and was discovered to be DUI of drugs.
———
On Aug. 24 at 5:24 p.m. on Birch Run Road in Snow Shoe Township, $1,300 was removed from a 56-year-old Snow Shoe male’s bank account.
———
On July 29 at 12:50 p.m. on SR 350/S. Centre Street in Philipsburg Borough, a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by John L. Stephens, 53, of Sandy Ridge was traveling north and swerved right onto a sidewalk which blew out both tires. The vehicle then crashed into a tree. There were no injuries.
———
On Aug. 26 at 8:22 a.m. on I80 eastbound in Rush Township, Stephanie Gordon, 25, of DuBois was stopped for summary traffic violations and found to be DUI of drugs. The case remains open pending further investigation.