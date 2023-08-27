State Police at Clearfield
On June 4 at 5 p.m. at Exxon on Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, three Hispanic males gained access to a. PA Skills machine and without damaging the machine, removed approximately $8,000. Investigation is ongoing.
On July 30 at 6:55 a.m. on Shiloh Road south of Doe Hill Road in Bradford Township, a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Walker S. Williams, 26, of Woodland was traveling north, negotiated a right hand curve and hit a tree that was down across the roadway, causing significant damage. The vehicle then fled the scene and was located about 1/2 mile up the road. Contact was not made with the operator until several hours after the crash.
On Aug. 8 on Philipsburg Bigler Highway/Hilltop Road in Boggs Township, PSP received a report of a CY104/harassment physical contact that occurred between June 1 and Aug. 2. The victim was a six-year-old female of Somerset.
On Aug. 24 at 5:13 p.m. on Workers Road east of Hepburnia Road in Penn Township, a 2007 Ford driven by Ashlynn M. Bloom, 18, of Curwensville was traveling south, went off the left side of the roadway while negotiating a right hand curve, lost control and went over an embankment. It came to rest in a wooded area. Bloom and her passengers, a 17-year-old Grampian male and a 15-year-old Grampian female were all wearing seatbelts and were not injured.
On Aug. 25 at 11:36 a.m. on Hannah Street in Beccaria Township, PSP investigated a report of a rock being thrown through a car windshield. The victim was a 67-year-old Beccaria male. Investigation is ongoing.
On Aug. 25 at 5:37 p.m. on Empire Road in Morris Township, PSP responded to a mental health incident. The person was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
On Aug. 26 at 2:21 a.m. on Atlantic Avenue south of Henderson Street in Woodward Township, a 2010 Honda Civic driven by Antonio M. Albright, 24, of Madera swerved to miss a deer and struck an embankment, totaling the vehicle. No injuries.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 14 at 2:51 p.m. on Blackberry Lane/Sunset Lane in Decatur Township, PSP initiated a traffic stop on a 2004 Ford F150 driven by Samantha Huss, 25, of Philipsburg. Huss had warrants and was in possession of used hypodermic needles and empty glassine bags.
On July 19 at 6:38 p.m. on the 300 block of N. 11th Street in Philipsburg Borough, a trespassing incident occurred against a 27-year-old Philipsburg female. Investigation is ongoing.
On July 14 at 9:26 p.m. on the 200 block of N. Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP was notified of a criminal mischief incident that occurred during Philipsburg Heritage Days. Several known males were rough housing when they bumped into a 32-year-old Stafford, Va. female vendor’s tent which knocked down a shelf full of custom cups, causing damage valued at $300.
On Aug. 5 at 5:01 p.m. on the 2700 block of Hannah Furnace Road in Rush Township, contact was made with Alan Rossman, 33, of Renovo and Gail Weaver, 42, of Lock Haven, and both were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and an illegally carried firearm. Additionally, one arrestee was operating a 2003 Mazda B4000 at the scene and was discovered to be DUI of drugs.
On Aug. 24 at 5:24 p.m. on Birch Run Road in Snow Shoe Township, $1,300 was removed from a 56-year-old Snow Shoe male’s bank account.