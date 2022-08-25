State Police at Clearfield
On July 24 at 7:27 a.m. on Grandview Road/Lumber City Highway in Pike Township, PSP responded for the report of a physical altercation against a 55-year-old Grampian female. Charges of harassment and criminal mischief were filed through District Court 46-3-04 against Billiejo Powers, 52, of Dubois.
On Aug. 12 at 10:29 p.m. on Curwensville Grampian Highway in Penn Township, PSP responded for the report of an altercation that occurred a few hours prior. After speaking with all involved parties it was determined that both persons, an 80-year-old Clearfield male and a 53-year-old Grampian male, would both be charged. Charges filed in District Court 46-3-04.
On Aug. 17 at 7:31 a.m. on the 700-block of Ann Street in Pike Township, criminal chargers were filed against Jonathan Gilpatrick, 21, of Philipsburg for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle owned by a 51-year-old Wallaceton female.
On Aug. 18 at 12:35 a.m. on Nelson Road in Graham Township, PSP responded to a report of a trespass. The victims were a 64-year-old male and 62-year-old female, both of Grassflat. Investigation continues.
On Aug. 18 at 2:11 p.m. on Main Street/Goss Alley in Bradford Township, William Blankenship, 48, of Houtzdale was found to operating a 1997 Dodge while under the influence of a drug. Charges are pending blood results.
On Aug. 23 at 10:58 a.m. on the 100 block of Glendale Avenue in Morris Township, an unknown person stole about 20 sheets of yellow tin sheet metal from a field owned by a 58-year-old Morrisdale male. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Aug. 23 at 2:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Kylertown Drifting Highway (Dollar General), Edmund W. Albert, 61, of Allport was charged with harassment/physical contact after he allegedly followed the victim into her place of employment, engaging in unwanted touching while making lewd comments.