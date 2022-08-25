State Police at Clearfield

On July 24 at 7:27 a.m. on Grandview Road/Lumber City Highway in Pike Township, PSP responded for the report of a physical altercation against a 55-year-old Grampian female. Charges of harassment and criminal mischief were filed through District Court 46-3-04 against Billiejo Powers, 52, of Dubois.

