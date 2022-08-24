On Aug. 20 at 8:27 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 105 east of Anderson Creek Road in Union Township, a 2022 Toyota Corolla driven by Iris Tierney, 18, of Herald, Calif. was traveling east in the left lane. An unknown driver in a tractor trailer was traveling east in the right lane attempting to pass the Toyota. The other vehicle then changed lanes and struck the Toyota with the trailing unit. Both vehicles continued east on I80. The Toyota stopped at mile marker 110, while the tractor trailer continued east without stopping to exchange informaiton. Tierney nor her passenger, Joshua T. Ulmer, 20, of Manteca, Calif. were injured.
On Aug. 23 at 3:03 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 106.5 in Union Township, a 2007 Toyota Solara was traveling in the right lane approaching an active construction zone. The right lane was closed shortly ahead when the Toyota attempted to get into the left lane, causing the vehicle to clip the front right of a 2016 International tractor trailer that was traveling in the left lane. There were no injuries.
A traffic stop on a 2005 Ford F150 XLT was conducted on the 300-block of Slab Run Road in Sandy Township on Aug. 22 at 6:53 p.m. in the Falls Creek Sheetz parking lot. Joshua McLain, 36, of Reynoldsville, displayed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and was arrested for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology results through District Court 46-3-01.
An act of criminal mischief occurred on Aug. 23 at 7:55 p.m. on Wishaw Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, when unknown person(s) shot an unknown type of BB gun, causing damage to multiple vehicles and residences at the location. Victims were a 42-year-old female of Reynoldsville, a 66-year-old male of Reynoldsville, and a 41-year-old male of Houtzdale. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.