On Aug. 20 at 8:27 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 105 east of Anderson Creek Road in Union Township, a 2022 Toyota Corolla driven by Iris Tierney, 18, of Herald, Calif. was traveling east in the left lane. An unknown driver in a tractor trailer was traveling east in the right lane attempting to pass the Toyota. The other vehicle then changed lanes and struck the Toyota with the trailing unit. Both vehicles continued east on I80. The Toyota stopped at mile marker 110, while the tractor trailer continued east without stopping to exchange informaiton. Tierney nor her passenger, Joshua T. Ulmer, 20, of Manteca, Calif. were injured.

