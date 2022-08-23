Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to a report of a female scattering rubbish on the side of the road. Police located the female and she agreed to pick up the items.
Police and EMS responded to a report of a female experiencing a medical emergency while sitting in a vehicle. Emergency personnel arrived and assisted the female out of the vehicle and into an ambulance.
Police responded to a report of a dispute between two people at an E. Cherry Street residence. Police arrived and deescalated the incident.
Police received a report of a theft of a package from an E. Walnut Street residence. Police are investigating.
Police received a report of trespassing at a Bigler Avenue residence. The incident was to have occurred within the last two weeks. Police are investigating.
Police responded to a “911 Hang-Up” call at a NW 4th Avenue residence. Control advised that the caller requested an ambulance before hanging up. Police arrived and located a female who required medical attention. EMS arrived and transported the female to the hospital.
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 19 at 1:34 p.m. on Maple Drive in Woodward Township, PSP responded because needles were found on the roadway in front of that location.
On Aug. 21 at 11:38 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 120 in Lawrence Township, a 2005 International diesel truck driven by Martin L. Carrico, 62, of Hawesville, Ky. was traveling in the right lane. Due to sudden weather changes (rain) and Carrico driving too fast for conditions, he lost control due to hydroplaning, traveled across the left lane, off the berm and into the center median. The truck overturned. There were no injuries. Lawrence Township VFC and Clearfield EMS assisted on scene.
On Aug. 21 at 5:19 p.m. on I80 at mile marker 123 in Bradford Township, a 2019 Honda Civic driven by Alejandro E. Rodriguez, 22, of Selden, N.Y. was traveling westbound and lost control on the wet roadway, driving through the median and striking an embankment. His passenger, Mighel E. Rodriguez, 28, of South Ozone Park, N.Y. was injured and transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois.
On Aug. 22 at 7:38 a.m. on U.S. 322/Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, a 2018 Subaru Legacy stopped because traffic was stopped in front of him. A 2011 Hyundai Sonata failed tos top and ran into the rear of the Subaru. There were no injuries.
On Aug. 22 at 4:02 p.m. on the 300-block of Old Route 322 in Wallaceton Borough, Alfred J. Lefort, 57, of West Decatur, allegedly shoved and yelled at a 32-year-old West Decatur female. Lefort allegedly appeared to be highly intoxicated and believed it was Friday when it was Monday.
On Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. on Morgan Run Road in Boggs Township, Brodey Wayne Parks, 26, of Philipsburg allegedly struck a female in the head with a closed fist.
On Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. on Wildwood Lane in Graham Township, PSP responded to an assault between known parties. John Duprez, 46, of Morrisdale, allegedly strangeld and shoved a 27-year-old Morrisdale female while she was holding a one-year-old male child. Duprez was taken into custody on criminal charges of strangulation, simple assault, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Aug. 3 at 9:34 a.m. on Fiske Road in White Township, Cambria County, a 2002 Toyota Tacoma driven by John M. Huber, 80, of Saint Boniface, and a 1989 Chevrolet Express 3500 truck driven by Janelle K. Grant, 24, of Fallentimber were involved in a crash. There were no injuries.
On Aug. 20 at 3:25 p.m. on Glendale Lake Road in Clearfield Township, Cambria County, a 2017 Nissan Rogue was westbound on Beaver Valley Road when the driver failed to notice the intersection of Glendale Lake Road and crossed both lanes of travel, drove into a soy bean field and traveled through the field for approximately 180 feet. The vehicle then came back out onto Glendale Lake Road, exiting the field. No emergency responders assisted on scene. The driver’s information was provided to the property owner of Patton, and a written warning was attached to the collision report for driving vehicle at safe speed.
On Aug. 20 at 4:45 p.m. on SR 253 / Executive Drive in Reade Township, Cambria County, a 2019 Ford F250 driven by Brandon J. Vokes, 28, of New Florence, was traveling west and was negotiating a right hand curve when he fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle traveled across both lanes of travel into an embankment and through some brush, exited the ebankment and came out onto a shale driveway on the 100-block of Executive Drive east of Main Street. The Ford struck a 1994 Chevrolet S10 that was up on jacks being worked on and was pushed backwards onto an older skid steer. Upon impact with the skid steer, the Chevrolet went up and over the skid steer and into a shed causing damage. The Ford was hauling a trailer carrying a side-by-side, which snapped its straps and flipped off the trailer, landing on its roof. There were no injuries. Reade Township Vol. Fire Co. and Cresson EMS assisted on scene.