Lawrence Township Police
On Aug. 20 at 12:08 a.m. on Turnpike Avenue/Paradise School Road, police were dispatched fo ra report of a male jumping out in front of passing vehicles. Contact was made with Robert Whittington who was later taken to the hospital for an evaluation and was found to be in possession of controlled substance. Charges filed.
———
On Aug. 21 at 4 a.m. at Sheetz/Walmart on state Route 879, police were dispatched to Sheetz for a report of an extremely disorderly male. On scene, contact was made with Arontino Giovannelli, 19, who allegedly tore open five bags of chips and attempted to steal packages of gum. Giovannelli left and went to Walmart where he made forcible entry into the store and began to open more bags of chips. He was chased from the store by staff and officers made contact with him outside of Walmart where he was taken into custody. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, underage drinking and other related charges.
———
On Aug. 19 at 5:40 p.m. on Park Avenue Extension residence. Shawn Wilsoncroft, 43, of Clearfield was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting and threatening a 22-year-old Clearfield female during the incident. Wilsoncroft was housed in CCJ to await arraignment.
State Police at Clearfield
Between May 24 and May 25 on the 900-block of Dennis Road in Jordan Township, PSP investigated a theft of a 2021 gray Yamaha ATV owned by a 64-year-old Kingsport, Tenn. man. Investigation continues.
———
On May 28 at 2:16 a.m. on Main Street/Vulcan Road in Bigler Township, Matthew Bartek, 24, of Madera was arrested for DUI on view of drugs.
———
On Aug. 17 at 4:39 p.m. on Church Street in Morris Township, troopers responded to a report of a stolen 1997 gray Yamaha ATV owned by a 53-year-old Morrisdale man. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Clearfield.
———
On Aug. 17 at 9:22 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 122, a 2021 Freightlinger tractor trailer and a 2012 Freightliner tractor trailer were merging into a single lane due to construction ahead. The 2021 truck was in the left lane and the 2012 was in the right lane. Contact was made as the 2012 was merging into the left lane and received a scrape on its drivers side rear trailer. No injuries reported.
———
On Aug. 17 at 7:16 p.m. on the 500-block of Knobs Road in Goshen Township, troopers assisted the Dept. of the U.S. navy by locating a 27-year-old Clearfield male who was a subject of a federal warrant. He was taken into custody without incident.
———
On Aug. 18 at 7:48 p.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 112 in Pine Township, a 2013 Land Rover Range Rover driven by Pietro Longo, 72, of Miami Beach, Fla. was traveling too fast for road conditions due to heavy rainfall and hydroplaned across both lanes, off the left berm and into the center median before impacting the embankment and overturning. Longo was not injured and was wearing a seat belt. The rear driver’s side passenger, Raffaela Longo, 75, of Miami Beach, Fla. was flown to UPMC Altoona via StatMedevac for treatment of unknown injuries. The other rear passenger, Anne Q. Varanalrancel, 44, of Yonkers, N.Y. was not injured.
———
On Aug. 20 at 7:15 p.m. on the 100-block of Lake Street in Bradford Township, PSP was contacted in reference to a found set of keys on a purple key chain clasp. A black tile device was also on the key chain clasp. The items were discovered on the 1600-block of Woodland Bigler Highway in Woodland. Anyone with information regarding the owner should contact PSP at 814-857-3800.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 19 at 8:24 p.m. on I80 westbound near the 109.8 mile marker in Pine Township, a 2004 GMC Envoy driven by Virginia P. Maisonet, 30, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio was traveling with a 2011 Volvo truck driven by Donald A. Hall, 56, of Toledo, Ohio traveling behind. Maisonet was moving a cat inside her vehicle and lost track of the roadway. When she looked at the roadway and realized traffic was slowing due to a construction zone, she swerved into the right lane and then realized another vehicle was in that lane ahead of her. She them attempted to re-entry the right lane and made contact with the Volvo. The GMC became disabled as a result. No injuires.