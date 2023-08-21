State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 5 an investigation was conducted on Reservoir Road in Cooper Township following a report of a stolen black/blue Polaris utility vehicle from a 50-year-old Morrisdale man. Brandon J. Hummel,, 27, of Morrisdale has been charged with receiving stolen property.
———
On Aug. 11 at 9:26 p.m. on the 100 block of Summit Street in Curwensville Borough, PSP received a report of an intoxicated female driving a 2017 Jeep through yards along the roadway. PSP responded and arrested Lisa Gasper, 50, of Curwensville. Charges of DUI of alcohol are pending blood results.
———
On Aug. 12 a firearm was located along Houtz Street/4th Avenue, Woodward Township. The owner was contacted and related he placed it on the roof of his vehicle and he forgot about it.
———
On Aug. 17 at 8:45 p.m. on St. Agnest Drive/Deer Creek Road in Morris Township, during the course of a traffic stop, Lisa Lair, 40, of Morrisdale attempted to flee in a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic due to having outstanding warrants and being in possession of a large amount of suspected fentanyl. After a short foot pursuit, Lair was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
On Aug. 19 on Kerdac Drive in Morris Township, unknown individuals used the identity of the victim to open a Verizon Wireless account and purchase electronic devices. The victim contacted Verizon and the account was closed and no loss was suffered.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 6 at 6:31 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 97.6, a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia and a 2022 Volvo were traveling within an advanced construction zone area, the Freightliner’s trailer crossed the center line and struck the Volvo’s driver side mirror, causing minor damage.
———
On Aug. 2 at 1:30 a.m. on Saxon Hill Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County PSP was notified of an alleged harassment that occurred between a 19-year-old Penfield female and the victim, a 19-year-old Reynoldsville female.
State Police at Punxsutawney
Members of PSP Troop C conducted a sobriety checkpoint on stat Route 36 in Young Township, Jefferson County on Aug. 19. During the detail, troopers came into contact with 96 motorists. Of those, a total of two DUI arrests and one drug arrest were made. Members also issued 18 traffic citation and 19 written warnings.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 17 at 9:47 a.m. on SR 144/Mill Street in Milesburg Borough, Centre County, a 2013 Kia Sportage driven by a 16-year-old Bellefonte female attempted to turn left from Commercial Street, left the roadway and struck the porch of 208 Mill Street, damaging the vehicle and the porch. The driver and her passengers, Benjamin P. Silverstein, 40, of Curwensville, and Tanya J. Parkes, 47, of Milesburg were not injured. Assisting on scene were members of Milesburg Vol. Fire Co. and Bellefonte EMS.
———
On Aug. 18 at 12:51 p.m. on SR 504/E. Presqueisle Street in Philipsburg Borough, a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Beata C. Ciaston, 31, of San Ramon, Calif. was traveling east and drifted off the side of the roadway, and struck a legally parked 2006 Chevrolet Equinox. No injuries reported.
Sandy Township Police
Aug. 18
A man reported that while in the parking lot of Gardner’s Candies/Dunkin Donuts a vehicle drove up and said something to him about illegal drugs. He also stated the same thing happened the day before to his daughter.
———
Treasure Lake Security reported a vehicle went through the gate while it was coming down and caused some of the reflector lights to come off.
———
A resident of Garden Grove reported that a 9 year old boy called her 8 eight year old daughter a name and hit her in the chest. Officers handled the situation without incident.
Aug. 19
A Brady Street resident reported that an unknown female came into his house and told him that she was beat up while attending a party nearby. When the man called 911 the woman took off. Officers were unable to find anyone matching her description.
———
A DuBois woman asked police to check the welfare of a friend who had not been able to contact for several days. Officers responded to the Hand Street residence and made contact with the man and handled the situation without incident.
———
A 33-year-old Garden Grove resident reported receiving text messages from an unknown individual who was accusing him of taking his PlayStation.
———
False alarm at Spirit Halloween.
———
Officers received a report of an unknown male driving around the Clear View Campground asking kids if they wanted candy. The car and driver were gone prior to the call.
———
Officers have been receiving numerous reports of ATVs and side by sides traveling on Home Camp and Kilmer Roads. Officers would like to remind residents that there are no township roads where it is legal to ride this type of vehicle. Police will be stepping up patrols in these areas and will prosecute all offenders.
Aug. 20
Treasure Lake Security reported the gate was struck by a vehicle and the vehicle left the scene. No damage reported.
———
A 60-year-old resident reported being harassed via text message by a tenant.
———
Officers received a crash alert via Apple iPhone showing an accident near Platt Road and SR 255. Officers were unable to locate an accidents or issues.