State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 17 at 11:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Don Street in Houtzdale Borough, PSP investigated an incident of terroristic threats. Police arrived on scene on reports of a disturbance, where Gregory Kay, 66, of Houtzdale allegedly assaulted the female victim by groping their groin area without consent. Kay then allegedly told a witness he was going to follow the victim home and molest her. Kay then fled the area and was later taken into custody and made threatening statements. Kay was charged with indecent assault, harassment, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
———
On Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. on Buck Run Road at its intersection with Russell Lane in Girard Township, a vehicle was traveling north, left the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox. It continued traveling north.
———
PSP are currently investigating a lost firearm from the 2700 block of Glen Hope Boulevard in Beccaria Township. The firearm in question is a Ruger P95PR 9mm. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
———
On Aug. 18 at 4:36 p.m. on SR 729/Veterans Street in Gulich Township, a 2004 Buick LeSabre driven by Janet M. Bickel, 83, of Altoona was traveling east, exited the roadway and impacted a ditch before striking a tree. Bickel was transported to UPMC Altoona by Houtzdale-Ramey EMS for treatment. PSP were assisted on scene by Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co. and Ramey Vol. Fire Co.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Aug. 15 at 1:54 p.m. on the 3500 block of SR 36/S. Main Street in Westover Borough, the driver of a 1998 Jeep Cherokee was attempting to follow GPS directions and realized he was not following the correct route. He attempted to perform a U-turn and went down over an embankment into a ditch with running water. Due to the slope, the driver was unable to get the vehicle back onto the roadway.