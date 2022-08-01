Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 8:34 a.m., Luke Marshall, 39, of Philipsburg was found to be driving a motor vehicle under the influence on Wallaceton Bigler Highway, Bradford Township. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On Saturday at 7:39 a.m., a catalytic converter was stolen from a 23-year-old Coalport man’s vehicle on the 100-block of Hoop Up Road, Beccaria Township.
———
On Saturday at 6:28 a.m., a Hawk Run resident located a stolen BMX bicycle in a wooded area in Morris Township. The bicycle was returned to its owner.
———
On July 27 at 2 p.m., police responded to a report of retail theft on Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On July 25 at midnight, police responded to a report of unauthorized use of a 56-year-old Lanse man’s motor vehicle on Sawmill Road, Cooper Township. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On July 20 at 7:43 a.m., a crime occurred as a 30-year-old Morrisdale man used a fake $50 bill at Minit Mart located on Woodland Bigler Highway, Bradford Township. Charges are pending.
———
On July 11 at 12:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a stolen bike on Hill Street, Chester Hill Borough. The bike was described as a black in color Mongoose BMX bike with white lettering. This investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday, police made contact with Jessica Lee Verner of Pittsburgh in her vehicle parked on Mill Road. Verner was suspected of being under the influence, and police found drug paraphernalia in Verner’s possession. Charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On July 29-30, unknown suspect(s) damaged a 65-year-old Fallentimber man’s mailbox on Glendale Valley Boulevard, Reade Township, Cambria County.
———
On June 13-24, suspect(s) forged several checks from a 23-year-old Glasgow man’s business account on Skyline Drive, Reade Township, Cambria County.
State Police at Rockview
On July 27 at 5:27 p.m., a 71-year-old Philipsburg man believed his account was compromised at Mid Penn Bank, however it was later determined to be non-fraudulent.
———
On July 11 at 9:25 a.m., police investigated an incident of drug possession involving a 24-year-old Florence, Ky., man in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County.
———
On May 13 at 9:28 a.m., Timothy Alan Sutton broke into a vehicle on Birch Run Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County and stole approximately $8 in loose change. At this time no charges will be filed in this case.