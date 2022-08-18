On Aug. 17 at 10:40 p.m. at The Economy Inn, 1208 S. Second St., police were called for the report of a male later identified as Dahr Leslie Dodge, 47, yelling and making threats of violence toward others staying on the property. Shortly afterward, police were called back for Dodge becoming loud and threatening others. Police arrived on scene to find Dodge in his assigned room and had ceased causing a disturbance. Charges for disorderly conduct are pending.
On June 22 at Skate Alley, Clearfield Skate Station, police were called for a disturbance with a known 15-year-old female juvenile hitting and pushing other juveniles as well as staff. Officers detained the female. She was charged with harassment/disorderly conduct.
On Aug. 16 at 10:47 p.m. on the 300-block of Mount Joy Road, police received a report of James Wise Jr., 36, of Clearfield saying he was going to break a window behind a concrete business. Officers made contact with Wise behind a Mount Joy Road residence. It was discovered that Wise had trespassed onto private property and broke the rear window of a car parked behind the residence. Wise claimed the car was his own and had pulled all of the items out of the trunk. Wise did not own the vehicle and was not permitted to be on the property. He was taken into custody and later taken to Penn Highland Clearfield by EMS after complaining of chest pains and dizziness. He was medically cleared and transported to CCJ where he was housed on charges of theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.
On Aug. 16 at 5:43 p.m. on Lawhead Street/Clarendon Avenue, officers conducted a vehicle stop due the operator, Shay Witherite, 28, of Hyde having a suspended license. Contact was made with Witherite where it was suspected he was under the influence of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle was conducted, resulting in locating and seizing a controlled substance. The vehicle was towed from the scene and Witherite was housed in CCJ per probation’s request. Charges to be filed upon receipt of lab results from a legal blood draw.
On Aug. 16 at 11:48 a.m. on South 2nd Street, police conducted a traffic stop due to the registered owner of the vehicle having a suspended license. It was found that Thomas Scott, 56, of Clearfield and Ken Carfley, 53, of Clearfield were both found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Charges filed.
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 22, an active shooter drill/training will be held at Curwensville Area High School starting at 9 a.m. and concluding at 3 p.m. During this time, the school and school parking lots will be closed to all non-participants.
On Aug. 16 at 7:27 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 107 in Union Township, a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Shid A. Chonjo, 41, of Columbius, Ohio was traveling within the left lane in a construction zone just prior to a right lane closure when an unknown operator traveling in the right lane attempted to gain entry into the left lane at the merge point, striking the Freightliner causing minor damages. The operator of the other vehicle did not stop and continued to travel westbound. Chonjo traveled to Exit 101 westbound off ramp to give a statement.
Between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14 on the 5000-block of U.S. Route 322 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, an unknown person(s) stole a yellow 1995 John Deere loader backhoe from beside a construction trailer. The backhoe, owned by Palo Construction of Clarion, was later found abandoned in a wooded area off a gas well road on Saxon Hill Road. Investigation continues.
On July 15 at 12:09 a.m. on S. Eagle Valley Road in Boggs Township, Centre County, a traffic stop was initiated on a 2006 Ford Focus. The driver, a 33-year-old Snow Shoe woman was found to be under the influence of drugs and in possession of a small amount of marijuana and methamphetamine paraphernalia.