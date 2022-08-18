Lawrence Township Police

On Aug. 17 at 10:40 p.m. at The Economy Inn, 1208 S. Second St., police were called for the report of a male later identified as Dahr Leslie Dodge, 47, yelling and making threats of violence toward others staying on the property. Shortly afterward, police were called back for Dodge becoming loud and threatening others. Police arrived on scene to find Dodge in his assigned room and had ceased causing a disturbance. Charges for disorderly conduct are pending.

