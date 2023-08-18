State Police at Clearfield
Between July 1 and July 28 on W. Plank Road in Port Matilda Borough, Centre County, a sexual assault was alleged by a 28-year-old Philipsburg female. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Aug. 6 at 9:57 a.m. on I80 westbound in the area of the 118.6 mile marker, a deer entered the roadway and Randy J. Robbins, 66, of Hickory Corners, Mich. was unable to avoid hitting the deer with his 2022 Ford Edge, causing disabling damage.There were no injuries.
———
On Aug. 7 at 5:51 p.m. on Thompson Road in Bradford Township, PSP responded to the report of an accidental shooting. A 59-year-old Woodland female tripped and fell while she was holding her firearm. The firearm discharged one round, which struck the victim on the waist.
———
On Aug. 5 on the100 block of Blair Street in Beccaria Township, PSP investigated a burglary where unknown person(s) pried open a 63-year-old Strongsville, Ohio woman’s shed lock and removed an ATV and fled the area in an unknown direction. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
———
On Aug. 6 at 2:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Market Street in Karthaus Township, PSP investigated a report that unknown person(s) in an unknown vehicle did donuts in the parking lot of Friday Gas causing about $4,000 in damage. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
———
On Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. on the 3500 block of Douglas Road in Knox Township, PSP investigated an incident of trespassing. The victim said an unknown person on an ATV was trespassing on her property. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
———
On Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. on the 400 block of Ida Street in Woodward Township, PSP took Reuben Rivera, 30, of Dillsburg into custody based on warrants he had out of New York. He was arraigned and taken to Clearfield County Jail to await extradition.
———
On Aug. 16 at 9:23 a.m. on the 1300 block of Scotch Hollow Road in Decatur Township, a warrant service was conducted on a 46-year-old Osceola Mills female. She was taken into custody and received additional charges.
———
On June 1 on the 3000 block of Little Trout Run Road in Goshen Township, a 57-year-old Frenchville man reported an unknown person removed money from his bank account in small increments totaling $87.15 over a two-month span.
———
On Aug. 16 a theft by deception impersonation was reported on Church Hill Road in Cooper Township by a 45-year-old Morrisdale male.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. on Taylor Avenue/Third Street in Falls Creek Borough, PSP received a call regarding suspicious activity occurring at the Falls Creek Park. A small baggy containing suspected marijuana was seized from Victoria Rocco, 19, of Penfield. Charges are pending.
———
On Aug. 16 at 11:53 a.m. on Cardinal Drive in Union Township, PSP investigated an incident involving a 43-year-old Gallitzin female repeatedly attempting to communicate with a 19-year-old Rockton female for no legitimate purpose.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On July 25 at 1:50 p.m. on Main Street in Chest Township, PSP investigated a theft by deception wire fraud. A known 37-year-old Mahaffey female transferred $100,000 to a known male of Sapulpa, Oklahoma. For items purchased but did not receive. An investigation is ongoing,
———
On Aug. 10 at 11:42 a.m. on Ridge Road in Burnside Township, a trespassing incident occurred. It was reported that Gerald Boyd Robison, 46, of Grampian had been on the property belonging to an 84-year-old Westover female after he was told not to be there, and refused to leave when told to do so. Defiant trespass charges were filed.