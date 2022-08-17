State Police at Clearfield

On July 29 at 8:13 p.m. on Leifer Street/Bigler Road in Bradford Township, Joy McBride, 36, of Altoona was found to be operating a 2004 Nissan under the influence of a drug. In addition, McBride and Justin Phillips, 39, of Woodland were found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending blood results.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos