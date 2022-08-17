State Police at Clearfield
On July 29 at 8:13 p.m. on Leifer Street/Bigler Road in Bradford Township, Joy McBride, 36, of Altoona was found to be operating a 2004 Nissan under the influence of a drug. In addition, McBride and Justin Phillips, 39, of Woodland were found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending blood results.
On July 31 at 3:05 a.m. on Clinton Street in Cooper Township, PSP responded to a PFA violation against a 38-year-old Grassflat female. Charges were filed against a 35-year-old Philipsburg male.
PSP are investigating a theft of a Stihl chainsaw that occurred between 6:30 and 9 p.m. on Aug. 10 on Filbert Street in Curwensville Borough. An unknown person(s) entered a 23-year-old male victim’s property and removed the chainsaw sitting outside the victim’s garage and fled the scene in an unknown direction. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP at 814-857-3800.
On Aug. 13 at 11:44 p.m. on Main Street in Beccaria Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Ford Explorer for summary traffic violations. A 50-year-old male of Pasadena, Md. failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. The accused was taken into custody and lodged in CCJ on fleeing and eluding charges.
On Aug. 14 at 2:27 a.m. on Kylertown Drifting Highway in Morris Township, while attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a 2000 Ford Mustang for a moving violation, a 27-year-old Morrisdale male continued to drive for about one mile, and then began to accelerate. A PIT maneuver was performed and the vehicle was stopped. The operator was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and eluding.
On Aug 14 at 10:33 p.m. at Country Garden Six Pack, 960 N. Front St., Philipsburg, a scam occurred where unidentified person(s) distracted and confused the cashier and scammed the store. The suspects left the scene in what appeared to be a silver four-door Pontiac G6 bearing an unknown registration. Anyone with information should call PSP at 814-857-3800.
PSP filed an arrest prior to requisition charges against Brandon Sweet, 36, of Houtzdale who is currently incarcerated at SCI Houtzdale. Sweet has an active felony warrant out of New York State. Charges were filed at District Court 46-3-04.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Aug. 13 at 5:20 p.m. on Stifflertown Road in Burnside Township, PSP received a report of trespassing. Investigation continues.
On June 27 at 5:22 p.m. on E. Pine Street and N. 7th Street in Philipsburg Borough, police conducted a traffic stop on a Volkswagen for summary violations. The operator was found to be in possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia. Arrestees were a 33-year-old Morrisdale female and a 33-year-old Philipsburg male.
On Aug. 4 at 5:47 p.m. on Railroad Street/N. Centre Street in Rush Township, PSP investigated a male passed out behind the wheel of a 2013 Ford Escape. Further investigation showed Robert Holderman, 40, of Philipsburg was under the influence of drugs.