Lawrence Township Police

On Aug. 15 at 12:48 p.m. on Lawhead Street/Washington Avenue, officers were on patrol when they ran the PA registration on a black Chevrolet Silverado to which officers were notified that the registered owner of the vehicle was to have a suspended license. A traffic stop was then conducted and throughout the course of the investigation it was found that Thomas Scott, 58, of Woodland was to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Scott was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by officers where a chemical test of blood was completed. Case is pending a toxicology report.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos