Lawrence Township Police
On Aug. 15 at 12:48 p.m. on Lawhead Street/Washington Avenue, officers were on patrol when they ran the PA registration on a black Chevrolet Silverado to which officers were notified that the registered owner of the vehicle was to have a suspended license. A traffic stop was then conducted and throughout the course of the investigation it was found that Thomas Scott, 58, of Woodland was to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Scott was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by officers where a chemical test of blood was completed. Case is pending a toxicology report.
Sandy Township Police
Aug. 13
Officers received a report of someone doing a u-turn in the yard of an Oklahoma Salem Road resident.
———
Officers assisted EMS gain access to a home on E. Maloney Road.
———
A truck towing a camper turned too tightly in the Falls Creek Sheetz parking lot, causing it to hit a Honda CRV. Both vehicles suffered minor damage and no injuries were reported.
———
Treasure Lake Security reported someone damaged the front gate, then left the scene. Investigation continues.
———
While traveling down Industrial Drive a woman thought the vehicle in front of her was staying in their lane as they approached the light, so she proceeded to go around the truck, which is when they collided. No injuries and minor damage reported.
———
A woman reported being harassed by coworkers, and her employer has not done anything about it. Officers handled the situation without incident.
Aug. 14
A report of a dog in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Upon arrival officers found the caller and the dog owner exchanging words. It was found the windows of the vehicle were partially down and the dog had water and did not appear to be in distress. The situation was handled without incident.
———
A 36-year-old Treasure Lake man reported that while backing his boat trailer into the Marina when he was confronted by an unknown male who pulled out a pistol and held it down to his side, then left the scene without pointing it or making any threats to use it. Officers were unable to locate the man or his vehicle in Treasure Lake.
———
Employees of Dunkin Donuts reported that there was an unknown male outside the front door of the restaurant and appeared to be taking pictures of the employees inside. Officers were unable to locate the man.
———
Employees of T.J. Maxx reported three men came into the store and while two of them were checking out they were able to execute a quick-change scam and theft. The men were described as black males, one wearing a navy blue suit and tan hat, and had a silver and diamond grillz on his bottom teeth. The second male was wearing a blue hoodie and a black medical mask. They possibly fled the scene in a Subaru without a registration plate. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Sandy Township Police by calling 814-765-1533.
Aug. 15
DuBois Mall Security reported someone damaged three gum ball machines near the main entrance to the mall.
———
Officers received a report of a vehicle driving fast and it was to have veered into the opposite lane of travel.
———
Officers responded to a Treasure Lake residence for a report of multiple 911 hang up calls. Upon arrival, officers found it was a child who stated he was bored and he just wanted to talk to someone.
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 2 at 10:46 p.m. on the 400-block of Empire Road in Morris Township, a woman called PSP to report that her husband was in a physical altercation with his girlfriend. During this incident, Arnold Conklin, 40, of Grassflat and Alona Spillia, 36, of Hawk Run pushed and hit each other. Both Conklin and Spillia were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges filed through District Court.
———
On July 29 at 8:15 p.m. on Callahan Road in Morris Township, Jeremiah Seth Johnson, 27, of Woodland, entered property owned by a 45-year-old Morrisdale female and another man with a notice against trespass was given by actual communication to Johnson. Johnson remained on the property after being told to leave. He was charged with def. trespass.
———
On July 29 at 8:15 p.m. on Callahan Road in Morris Township, Jeremiah Seth Johnson, 27, of Woodland repeatedly yelled at an 18-year-old Morrisdale male and threw a beer can in the direction of the victim. Johnson was cited for harassment.
———
On July 22 at 1:30 p.m. on the 100-block of Short Street in Decatur Township, PSP responded for a report of a female using a fake $20 bill at a 38-year-old Philipsburg female’s yard sale. Charges of forgery/counterfeiting were filed against Holly Elensky, 39, of Philipsburg.
———
On July 28 at 10 p.m. on the 1500-block of Walton Street at Kwik Fill in Decatur Township, police investigated the use of a fake $50 bill. Charges of forgery/counterfeiting were filed against Holly Elensky, 39, of Philipsburg.
State Police at Ebensburg
Between Aug. 5 and Aug. 8 on the 1400-block of Executive Drive in Reade Township, Cambria County, unknown person(s) removed the catalytic converter from a 34-year-old Blandburg male’s vehicle.
———
On July 31 at 11:08 a.m. at Sir Barney’s Restaurant, 2160 Beaver Valley Rd. in Flinton, Cambria County, Walter Stevens, 77, of Flinton allegedly entered the office area, where he has no permission to be in, and rummaged through the money drawer and a filing cabinet, stealing approximately $1,165. Stevens was caught on video surveillance.
State Police at Rockview
On June 27 at 5:22 p.m. on E. Pine Street/N. 7th Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP conducted a traffic stop for summary violations. The operator was found to be in possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia. A 33-year-old Morrisdale female and a 33-year-old Philipsburg male were arrested.
———
On Aug. 4 at 5:47 p.m. on Railroad Street/N. Centre Street in Rush Township, Centre County, PSP investigated a male passed out behind the wheel. Further investigation showed Robert Holderman, 40, of Philipsburg, was under the influence of drugs.