State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 16 at 7:20 a.m. on Morrisdale Allport Highway/Powell Street in Morris Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a blue 2009 Chevrolet. After obtaining consent to search, multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia items were found. It was later found that the operator of the vehicle, a 36-year-old Curwensville female, gave a false name to law enforcement. Charges pending.
———
On Aug. 13 at 12:43 a.m. on SR 453/Belsena Road near Pine Run Road in Bigler Township, a 1999 Harley Davidson Road King driven by Barbara A. Haversack, 67, of Clearfield attempted to negotiate a right hand curve and lost control of her motorcycle and went off the roadway. When attempting to get the motorcycle back on the roadway, it went down on its right side and Haversack went underneath the guard rail. She sustained minor injuries, and was wearing a helmet.
———
On Aug. 14 at 6:01 p.m. on the 700 block of Stone Street in Osceola Mills Borough, PSP responded to a call regarding abandoned firearms at a residence. It has been attempted to contact the suspected owner; however these efforts have been unsuccessful.
———
PSP is investigating a case of animal cruelty on the 100 block of Curtin Street in Osceola Mills Borough that occurred between July 31 and Aug. 2.
———
On Aug. 15 at 9:04 a.m. an incident involving indecent assault was reported to PSP.
———
On Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. on Main Street in Bigler Township, a known person was located on scene by the complainant. The person was located inside the complainant’s garage without permission to be there. Once confronted, the person fled the scene without incident.
———
A burglary occurred between Aug. 1 and Aug. 6 when an unknown person used force to open the garage main door on the 2600 block of Main Street in Bigler Township by prying the door open and removing a lawn mower from inside.
———
An incident of criminal trespass occurred on Aug. 14 at 10:05 p.m. on Kitko Farm Road in Bigler Township when an unknown person entered the posted property from the front gate. The unknown person was told to leave by the property owner, and refused to leave. He then fled in a known direction prior to PSP arrival on scene. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
———
On Aug. 14 at 7:14 a.m. on the 500 block of Kitko Farm Road in Ramey, PSP responded to the report of an unresponsive 48-year-old male on the couch. EMS responded to the scene and male was found to be deceased. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. on Glendale Boulevard in Beccaria Township a domestic altercation occurred on SR 53 near Dillon Road. A 29-year-old Flinton male was arrested for strangulation of a 64-year-old female victim of Flinton along with other charges.
———
On Aug. 4 at 1:21 a.m. PSP arrested a driver for DUI on the 600 block of Old Valley Road in Boggs Township.
———
PSP responded to Curwensville Grampian Highway in Pike Township for a report of a 61-year-old Curwensville male deceased in his vehicle. This investigation is ongoing.