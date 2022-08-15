Clearfield Borough Police
While on patrol, police located a suspicious vehicle parked behind a Nichols Street address. Officers made contact with the occupants and multiple controlled substances and paraphernalia were seized.
✓ Unlimited theprogressnews.com access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Clearfield Borough Police
While on patrol, police located a suspicious vehicle parked behind a Nichols Street address. Officers made contact with the occupants and multiple controlled substances and paraphernalia were seized.
———
While on patrol, police located a female who possessed a State Parole warrant. Police took the female into custody. As a result, multiple controlled substances were located.
———
Police responded to a report of a heavily intoxicated male who had fallen and caused injury to his arm and face. Police and EMS arrived on scene and located the male. The male became combative with emergency personnel and hospital staff. Charges to be filed.
———
Police responded to a report of a male sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle that did not belong to him. Police located the male and additionally located controlled substances and drug paraphernalia on his person.
———
Police responded to a possible cardiac arrest at a local residence. Police and EMS arrived on scene and discovered the incident to be a potential drug overdose. The male stabilized and transported to the hospital.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.