State Police at Clearfield
On July 17 at 7:59 a.m. on Egypt Road in Bradford Township, a vehicle was driving east, left the right side of the roadway and struck a guide rail end. The vehicle continued traveling east on Egypt Road.
———
On July 1 at 8:54 p.m. on Sterling Avenue/Parakeet Drive in Brisbin Borough, a traffic stop was conducted on a blue 2021 Yamaha ATV. The 50-year-old male operator of Houtzdale was suspected to be under the influence. He was transported for a legal blood draw. Investigation is ongoing,
———
On Aug. 12 at 2:07 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Hannah Street in Woodward Township, a domestic violence incident occurred between Nathaniel Toner, 38, of Houtzdale and a 36-year-old Houtzdale female. Toner was cited for harassment.
———
On Aug. 12 at 2:44 p.m. on West Hannah Street/Susquehanna Avenue in Woodward Township, Nathaniel Toner, 38, of Houtzdale was arrested for obstructing roadways while under the influence of alcohol and was found to be in possession of marijuana. Toner was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
On Aug. 13 at 8:37 p.m. on Troy Hawk Run Highway/North Front Street in Decatur Township, a 20-year-old Osceola Mills male was found in possession of drugs and related parphernalia during a traffic stop of a 2011 Hyundai. The male was charged and is pending court disposition.
———
On Aug. 10 at 2:45 p.m. on Clearfield Street in Wallaceton Borough, PSP took the report of a theft that occurred as a result of computer hacking. The 48-year-old Wallaceton Borough male victim’s fraudulent bank account purchase was $200.
———
On Aug. 12 at 8:11 p.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 119.7 in Lawrence Township, a 2020 Volvo drivein by Mussie Tekietekle, 36, of LaMesa, Calif. was traveling too fast for conditions and lost control of his vehicle, which went off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment, turning onto its side. There were no injuries. Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. assisted on scene.
———
On Aug. 12 at 11:07 a.m. on state Route 153/Spring Street in Woodward Township, a 2005 Ford Escape and a 2018 Ford EcoSport were traveling north, with the EcoSport traveling in front of the Escape. While traveling north, the EcoSport driver observed a FedEx truck parked on the roadway ahead, and then came to a stop on the roadway. The driver of the Escape observed the EcoSport stopped on the roadway and attempted to brake, but was unable to stop before impact. Both units were driveable after the crash.
———
On Aug. 11 at 3:28 p.m. on U.S. Route 322/North Front Street in Decatur Township, a 2022 Audi A4 was stopped at a red traffic signal in the westbound lane and a 2022 Volvo TT was traveling west behind the Audi. The Volvo failed to observe the Audi stopped on the roadway and impacted the rear bumper with its front bumper. Both units pulled off the roadway and were driven from the scene.
———
On Aug. 11 at 10:40 a.m. on Maple Street in Cooper Township, PSP took the report of an ongoing neighbor dispute. The 29-year-old male and 26-year-old female victims of Lanse built a privacy fence to avoid interaction with Robert Johnson, 78, of Lanse and his signs. Johnson posted a sign higher than the privacy fence facing the victims’ home with an expletive directed toward them. Johnson will be cited with harassment through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Aug. 11 at 3:42 p.m. on I80 at mile marker 131 east of Deer Creek Road, a 2000 Kenworth tractor trailer driven by Troy D. Frederick, 50, of French Creek, W. Va. left the roadway and traveled approximately 300 yards along the right hand side of the shoulder before impacting a guide rail. No injuries were reported. Morris Township Vol. Fire Co. and Moshannon Valley EMS assisted on scene.
———
On Aug. 14 at 3:02 p.m. on Union Street/Walnut Street in Coalport Borough, a report was made that Joseph Fletcher, 29, of Flinton fondled himself on Union Street while looking at a 34-year-old Coalport female while she was sitting in her vehicle. The male then walked away and was found and taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure.
———
On Aug. 15 at 3:06 a.m. on Maple Street in Cooper Township, PSP received a ChildLine report of suspected child abuse of a 27-year-old Morrisdale female against a 7-year-old Morrisdale juvenile male.
———
On Aug. 14 at 1:26 a.m. on the 900 block of Wallaceton Road in Morris Township, PSP responded for a report of threats being made. Investigation is ongoing.
———
Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 at Allemansville Methodist Church, 978 Plank Rd. in Fallentimber, Gulich Township an unknown person pried the lock open to the shed of the Allemansville United Methodist Church and removed a green 21-inch Bolens push mower and also took a propane tank. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
———
On July 18 at 5:47 p.m. on Pinetop Road in Bradford Township, PSP investigated a dog law violation in Bradford Township. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On July 16 at 8 a.m. on the 300 block of Main Street in Bradford Township, the victim reported being physically abused by his grandmother and her boyfriend. Investigation continues.
———
On July 22 at 2:44 p.m. on state Route 153 south of Red Schoolhouse Road in Decatur Township, a 2018 BMW R9T motorcycle driven by Dennis L. Odrosky, 70, of Houtzdale entered SR 153 from a private driveway and was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Elizabeth A. Jury, 60, of Clearfield. Odrosky sustained minor injuries and he was wearing a motorcycle helmet.
———
On July 27 at 8 p.m. on First Street in Grampian Borough, PSP received a complaint of found drugs discovered at the One Stop convenience store floor. It was discovered bo be methamphetamine in a small bag.
———
On Aug. 14 at 7:40 p.m. on I80 westbound at exit 120 in Lawrence Township, a 2018 Freightliner 380 lost control exiting the roadway off the north berm, striking the Exit 120 sign. After impact, the driver pulled the vehicle off the north berm of the off ramp facing west.
———
On July 21 at 12:31 p.m. on state Route 453/Union Street at the intersection with McCully Street in Ramey Borough, a 2018 Buick Encore driven by Thomas J. Piestrack, 75, of Beccaria for an unknown reason made a left turn from Union Street in front of a 2022 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Jeremy Struble, 38, of Olanta. The Chevrolet was unable to avoid hitting the front of the Buick. There were no injuries reported.