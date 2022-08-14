Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
In the month of August, members of Troop C PSP will be holding a DUI sobriety checkpoint in Clearfield County to focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the highways of the Commonwealth.
———
On Aug. 9 at 12:29 a.m. on Legion Hill Road in Penn Township, Billy Emigh, 55, of Morrisdale was observed violating a current temporary Protection From Abuse Order against a 59-year-old Morrisdale female. Emigh was taken into custody and transported to CCJ.
———
On Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m. on Clearfield Street in Cooper Township, David Wesley Kennedy, 24, of Hawk Run, was charged with harassment/physical contact for shoving Katie M. Kennedy, 21, of Grassflat during an argument. Katie Kennedy was also charged with harassment/physical contact for grabbing and scratching David Kennedy.
———
On Aug. 11 at 6:53 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 113 in Pine Township, a 2018 Mazda CX9 driven by Tania Paredescuzo, 21, of East Elmhurst, N.Y. was negotiating a right curve, traveled across both lanes off the left berm into the center median and struck an embankment. The vehicle began overturning, striking several trees before coming to rest on the passenger side. Paredeszuo and her passenger were wearing seat belts and were not injured.
———
On Aug. 11 at 9:36 p.m. on the 1100-block of Hale Road in Woodward Township, unknown persons proceeded to slightly damage a 55-year-old Morann female’s garage door and then left the scene in an unknown direction. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP.
———
On Aug. 13 at 2:34 a.m. on Bucket Line Road in Decatur Township, a 2006 Honda Civic driven by a 15-year-old male of Osceola Mills was traveling north, failed to negotiate a left hand turn, and due to traveling too fast for road conditions, the vehicle left the roadway, striking a culvert on the right side. The drive did not sustain any injuries. The passenger, a 15-year-old male of Gearhartville, was also no injured.
———
On Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. on Fulton Street/Seymour Street in Morris Township, PSP was contacted in reference to harassment that occurred on Mink Drive in Morris Township. Eugene Fenush, 46, of Hawk Run, was cited for harassment of a 44-year-old Hawk Run female.
———
On Aug. 13 at 2:30 p.m. on Oak Ridge Road in Jordan Township, PSP responded for a report of a domestic dispute between a brother and sister at the location. Charges are pending against Ethan Jordan, 19 of Madera.
———
On Aug. 13 at 4:52 p.m. on the 300-block of Bradford Drive in Bradford Township, PSP responded for a found needle, which was confiscated.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
A Wallaceton man was arrested Friday evening following a traffic stop. Syrus K. Mandel, 19, was stopped along Race Street, Lawrence Township, for a traffic violation. He was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for testing. Charges are pending the outcome of test results. Mandel’s passenger, Sarah E. Graham, 27, of Woodland was found to have a controlled substance in her possession. Charges are pending against her.
___
A Clearfield man was arrested early Saturday morning. Ryan A. Kerin, 35, was stopped for a traffic violation on River Road, Lawrence Township. He was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested for DUI and taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for testing. Charges are pending the outcome of test results.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.