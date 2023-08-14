Clearfield Regional Police
On Aug. 12 at 8:07 p.m. at Premier Wedding venue, police were dispatched for a fight in progress where the complainant stated more than 30 people were fighting at the venue and police were needed. On scene, Christopher Gianvito, 37, was found still engaged in the altercation and was taken into custody. Simple assault and related charges were filed.
———
On Aug. 12 at 12:44 a.m. on W. 5th Avenue police were dispatched for a report of a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway blocking traffic and playing loud music. On scene, Brett Middleton, 43, was found slumped over the steering wheel, passed out. DUI and other charges were filed.
———
On Aug. 12 at 1:32 p.m. on the 100 block of Nichols Street in Clearfield Borough, police were called to Sheetz for the report of a male passed out in a vehicle. Upon arrival and further investigation, Michael J. Bly, 57, was suspected to be under the influence of controlled substances and was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending.
———
On Aug. 9 police were dispatched to the 800 block of Mann Road at 10:44 p.m. for a possible vehicle crash. A gray Ford Fusion was observed parked at the entrance to Hidden Valley race track. The vehicle was observed to have front end and passenger side damage. No driver was present at the scene. It was discovered that the vehicle left the roadway, struck a mail box and continued through small trees on the side of the roadway. Officers were able to later identify a driver. Charges pending further investigation.
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 2 at 10:46 p.m. on the 400 block of Empire Road in Morris Township, a woman called PSP to report that her husband was in a physical altercation with his girlfriend. During this incident, Arnold Conklin, 40, of Grassflat and Alona Spillia, 36, of Hawk Run pushed and hit each other and were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges filed through District Court.
———
On July 29 at 8:15 p.m. on Callahan Road in Morris Township, Jeremiah Seth Johnson, 27, of Woodland entered property and remained on the property as to which notice against trespass was given by the owners in person and told to leave the property.
———
On July 29 at 8:15 p.m. Jeremiah Seth Johnson, 27, of Woodland repeatedly yelled at an 18-year-old male victim of Morrisdale and threw a beer can in the direction of the victim on Callahan Road in Morris Township.
———
On July 22 at 1:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Short Street in Decatur Township, Holly Elensky, 39, of Philipsburg used a fake $20 bill at a yard sale. The victim was a 38-year-old Philipsburg female. Charges are pending.
———
On July 28 at Kwik Fill on the 1500 block of Walton Street in Decatur Township, PSP investigated the use of a fake $50 bill. Charges are pending against Holly Elensky, 39, of Philipsburg.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 12 at 4:10 p.m. on the 1800 block of Rich Highway in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2012 GMC Acadia driven by Dale Gresco, 61, of Rockton. Gresco displayed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI. Gresco also has a failure to appear bench warrant through Jefferson County for a previous DUI. He was lodged in Jefferson County Jail on the warrant. Further charges are pending toxicology results.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Aug. 7 at 8:53 p.m. on Church Street in Mahaffey Borough, PSP were dispatched for a verbal domestic. During the incident it was determined a possible firearms violation had occurred. Investigation is ongoing.