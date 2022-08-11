Lawrence Township Police
On Aug. 10 at 8:56 p.m. in Hyde, police were dispatched for a report of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with the victim who had substantial bruising from two separate incidents the same day, caused by Zachary Tibbens. Charges filed for simple assault and related offenses.
State Police at Clearfield
On June 29 at 10:32 a.m. on the 700-block of Eiizabeth Street in Houtzdale Borough, troopers made a welfare check on a male and female who rode a motorcycle to that location.The male operated a motorcycle that was not registered, inspected or insured on the roadway to the location. Christopher Catich, 26, of Indiana, Pa. also provided a false name to law enforcement. Charges are pending. The victim was a 21-year-old Roaring Spring male.
On July 29 at 10 a.m. on Jednota Road in Cooper Township, PSP responded to a report of criminal trespass. Victims are a 34-year-old Morrisdale woman and a 31-year-old Grassflat male.
On Aug. 3 at 5:36 p.m. on Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township, PSP responded to a report of drug possession. This investigation is ongoing.
On Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. on Westover Road in Beccaria Township, PSP responded to a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle owned by a 51-year-old Coalport female. The investigation is ongoing.
On Aug. 4 at 1:23 a.m. on Reed Street/Teutonic Avenue in Brisbin Borough, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevrolet for summary violations. The accused, a 28-year-old Brisbin male, was found to operating a motor vehicle while DUI of alcohol. Charges filed in District Court.
On Aug. 4 at 8:51 a.m. on U.S. Route 322 Philipsburg Bigler Highway at the intersection of Hilltop Road in Boggs Township, a 2020 Mercedes Benz Metris driven by Gwendelynn S. Martinez, 37, of Philipsburg was involved in a vehicle crash with a 1996 Kawasaki VN800 Vulcan driven by Christopher A. Melendez, 33, of Enola. The Mercedes was attempting to turn west on U.S. 322 and entered the intersection with Hilltop Road without proper clearance after standing at a stop sign. Upon entering the intersection, the Kawasaki struck the front right bumper of the Mercedes, propelled off of the car and landed in the westbound turning lane. Martinez was not injured. Melendez was transported by Clearfield EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment.
On Aug. 4 at 1:02 p.m. at Tomorrow’s Hope, 6260 Heverly Blvd. in Beccaria Township, PSP investigated the report of found drugs.
On Aug. 6 at 4:25 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 127.8, a 2021 Nissan Versa driven by Leonard L. Bosco Jr., 40, of Torrington, Conn., lost control for an unknown reason and struck the guide rail, coming to a final rest in the middle of the roadway with disabling front end damage. Bosco then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The vehicle was towed.
On Aug. 6 at 6:15 p.m. on Scott Lane in Decatur Township, PSP responded to a report of an inactive physical domestic involving a 23-year-old Philipsbug female. Charges filed in District Court.
Between July 4 and Aug. 6 on Mahaffey Grampian Highway in Greenwood Township, PSP responded to a burglary. Unknown person(s) damaged a lock on a camp and gained access, taking several items and fleeing the scene. Stolen was a green chainsaw, axe, hatchet, red gas can and gasoline.
On Aug. 8 at 3:41 a.m. on N. Front Street/Troy Hawk Run Highway in Decatur Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2014 Buick Enclave with an expired registration. The operator, a 39-year-old Osceola Mills female, appeared to be impaired and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
On Aug. 8 at 9:01 a.m. on the 400-block of Lower Hollow Road in Bogs Township, two males entered the property and stole several items. The investigation is ongoing.
On Aug. 8 at 3:34 p.m. on I80 eastbound in PineTownship, a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Amy B. Herrold, 52, of Summit, N.J. was traveling too fast for road conditions caused by heavy rainfall on the roadway, lost control of the vehicle, crossed over both lanes and struck the embankment of the center median. The vehicle overturned onto its roof. There were no injuries to the driver or her passengers, a 51-year-old male, a 15-year-old female or 18-year-old male, all from Summit, N.J.
State Police at DuBois
On July 25 at 10:47 a.m. on U.S. 322 west of Pleasant Valley Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, a 2012 Subaru Legacy driven by Jonathan R. Conner, 40, of Grampian was traveling west while a 2022 Toyota Highlander driven by Robin L. Fenstermacher, 58, of DuBois was also traveling west. The Subaru attempted to make a left turn and the Toyota attempted to pass the Subaru in the left lane, resulting in impact. There were no injuries.